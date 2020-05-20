That means college athletes could be able to return to voluntary summer workouts as early as June 1, depending on clearance at the conference, state and local levels. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

One hurdle on the road to a return of college football was removed on Tuesday, as the NCAA's Division I Council reportedly voted to end its moratorium on athletic-related activities on May 31.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date.

The Southeastern Conference is reportedly set to vote on resuming workouts on either June 1 or June 15, but the ACC has not yet to announce any such plans. Because the ACC placed its own moratorium on organized team activities, the conference likely will have to provide guidance before teams get back to work in June.

In anticipation of that ruling, Florida State officials, coaches and student-athletes have been taking preliminary measures to prepare for a return to team activities.

Most players on the FSU football team returned to Tallahassee in recent weeks and are waiting for clearance to begin working out in the school's facilities.

Warchant also has learned that about 40 players and 20 coaches and staff members took part in voluntary COVID-19 testing inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Wednesday morning. The tests were voluntary and meant to provide a baseline for the current health of the team.

All of the participants in the testing were volunteers and stated that they would not be traveling out of town for Memorial Day weekend. The tests were conducted by the health department.

More testing is expected to be conducted in the near future.

