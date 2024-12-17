Nebraska DE James Williams recaps FSU visit, expects to make decision soon

Nebraska transfer defensive end James Williams is one of the top underclassmen in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. He is coveted by several Power Four programs outside of FSU, including Texas A&M. However, after two days in Tallahassee, Williams is now in decision mode. "It was a great experience, got to meet the staff, everyone was super nice, loved my time here, love Tallahassee, could really see being here in the future," said Williams when asked how the visit went. Williams, who has two years of eligibility remaining, also spoke about time he spent with Mike Norvell and the message he received from FSU's head coach during his time on campus. "He's a really passionate man, like the amount of energy he brings into the building, love that, loved my time with him, love the one-on-one interactions and all that stuff," said Williams of Norvell.

Advertisement

Williams is already familiar with new defensive coordinator Tony White's defense having played for him at Nebraska and thinks that experience can be beneficial if he ultimately chooses to play for FSU. "I'm trying to be a leader," began Williams on what his role would be at FSU. "I think like most teams, they know what I can do on the field, like on third-down specifically, just take that next step as someone who could be a first- and second-down player and someone who can help try and be a leader to all these different young guys we got coming in. Depth is starting to become a super important thing in college football with how you know all the guys leaving in the portal, so you want to make sure your young guys are ready to go. So that's what we talked about trying to do."

He also talked about the impact having to play with FSU defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, who announced on Monday that he would return for his senior season, would have on his decision. "Very enticing," said Williams. "Someone of his caliber, someone who could have been a high, top-round pick. I met him yesterday. He's a big guy, that'd be an exciting to do ... If that's the path I do take, I would love to play with him."