Nebraska DL transfer James Williams sets FSU visit date

A familiar face to Florida State’s new defensive coaching staff will be in Tallahassee next week as he considers the Seminoles as his transfer destination.

Nebraska defensive line transfer James Williams, who officially entered the portal Monday after announcing he was entering last week, told the Osceola he will take a visit to FSU next Monday, Dec. 16.

Williams, an unrated recruit in the 2022 class out of high school, has established himself into quite a defensive end the last two seasons at Nebraska.

After one year at Iowa Western Community College, he has seven sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss over two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

In 2024, he appeared in 12 regular-season games and had five sacks, second-most on the Nebraska roster.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end will have two seasons to play two at his next school.

FSU will need quite a bit of defensive line help with all the expected attrition off the 2024 roster. Williams’ ties to new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton make him an obvious fit.

Williams also has visits set up at Texas A&M and Ohio State for later in the week after taking his first visit to FSU on Monday.