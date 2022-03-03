New contracts released for Atkins, Shannon, other FSU football coaches
Recently promoted offensive coordinator Alex Atkins will be receiving a substantial raise to go with his new title, according to documents released by Florida State University on Thursday.
Atkins, who has served as the Seminoles' offensive line coach the past two seasons and will continue in that capacity along with his coordinator duties, will see his salary rise to $850,000. He was scheduled to make $575,000 this season and next, according to an earlier extension signed in 2021. He is now under contract through the 2024 season.
Atkins will be the highest-paid assistant coach on the staff, topping defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who makes $800,000 annually.
FSU also released the contract for new linebackers coach Randy Shannon; he is scheduled to make $600,000 each of the next two seasons.
New quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz will make $300,000 annually on his two-year deal.
Other contracts released included veteran defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
Haggins, who made $550,000 previously, will be bumped up to $600,000. And he received a two-year extension through the 2023 season.
Dugans will stay at the same pay of $450,000 and receive a one-year extension through the end of this season.
