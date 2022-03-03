New contracts released for Atkins, Shannon, other FSU football coaches

Recently promoted offensive coordinator Alex Atkins will be receiving a substantial raise to go with his new title, according to documents released by Florida State University on Thursday.

Atkins, who has served as the Seminoles' offensive line coach the past two seasons and will continue in that capacity along with his coordinator duties, will see his salary rise to $850,000. He was scheduled to make $575,000 this season and next, according to an earlier extension signed in 2021. He is now under contract through the 2024 season.

Atkins will be the highest-paid assistant coach on the staff, topping defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who makes $800,000 annually.

