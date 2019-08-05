It was considered one of the top secondary classes in the country long before any of the players stepped foot on the Florida State practice fields.

In total last February, FSU landed six defensive backs in its 2019 recruiting class, including one five-star, four four-star and one three-star prospects. Now, those guys are all together, trying to earn playing time in the first week of preseason practice.

And though full pads don't come on until Tuesday morning, and most of those freshmen have only practiced with the veterans for two days, the early returns sure do seem encouraging.

"I love the young guys, I'll say that," junior defensive back Stanford Samuels III said. "Those guys already have the 'dog' mentality. For those guys to come in and be working how they are. I mean, they came in humble. They didn't come in with the big head or anything like that.

"And I mean they come in working, and they're out there making plays. So I just hope they keep coming along and keep making plays."

Five-star cornerback Akeem Dent and four-star safety Raymond Woodie III were both early enrollees and were able to practice in the spring. So they spent the first two days of fall camp with the regular defensive back group.

Meanwhile, the rest of the freshmen -- Travis Jay, Renardo Green, Jarvis Brownlee and Brendan Gant -- had their own practices with the newcomers. The last two days, though, the six-pack of freshman DBs has been together with the rest of the Florida State roster.



