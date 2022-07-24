New DT commit Keishawn Mashburn talks decision to join 'Noles

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

“When I told the coaches that I was choosing FSU, they were really happy.” Mashburn said. “Coach [Odell] Haggins and Coach [Mike] Norvell were happy, too.”

Among other topics, Mashburn broke down his big day and what the moment was like when he let the FSU coaching staff know he was ready to be a 'Nole.

After announcing his decision on social media, Mashburn spoke with Warchant.com about why he picked the 'Noles and his excitement to play close to home.

A summer in which the Florida State football team has significantly added to the trenches continued this weekend when 2024 defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn committed to the Seminoles.

A three-star product from nearby Robert F. Munroe in Quincy, Mashburn selected FSU over Oregon, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others.

Mashburn said the FSU coaching staff was one of the things that set the Seminoles apart.

“It’s a great feeling building a relationship with them,” he said. “They are amazing people to talk to. And amazing people to learn from on the next level. That’s going to help me go to the next level.”

Perhaps no one personifies FSU like defensive tackles and associate head coach Odell Haggins, who will be Mashburn's position coach in college.

“We have a strong relationship together. We talk every week,” Mashburn said. “He keeps everything real. He doesn’t sugarcoat things.”

When it comes to head coach Mike Norvell, Mashburn says Norvell's energy stands out, "every time when I see him.”

“He’s a great coach. He’s always hyped and he always wants you to do your best,” Mashburn said. “And always achieve to be the greatest.”

Another thing the athletic big man likes about FSU is Adam Fuller's defensive system.

“They run a four-man front,” Mashburn said. “That’s the best front to have at the next level, running stunts and everything. It’s appealing.”

Mashburn visited FSU a handful of times over the past year and said he enjoyed every trip.

“It’s a great feeling being able to go there anytime. Because it’s close and I don’t have to go far to travel," Mashburn said. “Being around them, they are always showing love. Always happy to see me when I am on campus.”

Being able to play college football in front of family and friends is another perk.

“It’s a great feeling being able to be here in front of my hometown," Mashburn said. "Knowing that I am close to home if something happened.”

When he committed live Saturday on Instagram, Mashburn was joined by a huge group of family and friends to watch him make the big reveal.

“It’s a great feeling knowing my family and friends are going to be there every step of the way on my journey," Mashburn said. "Seeing them meant a lot. It’s a great support system.”

Mashburn said he is excited about the direction of the FSU program and thinks the current players and coaches, "are going to build a legacy here in Tallahassee.”

“They are going in a great direction. This year is going to be a great year,” Mashburn said. “And the class of 2024 is going to be a great year, too.”