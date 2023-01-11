From her first moments as the full-time head coach of the Florida State women’s basketball team, Brooke Wyckoff knew she wanted to introduce a swift change to the program’s offensive philosophy. It wasn’t something she was able to do when she was the interim head coach for the Seminoles’ 2020-21 season while Sue Semrau was away on a one-year sabbatical. But when Wyckoff got the full reins of the program last March, after Semrau retired, the former FSU player knew she wanted to go in a different direction. That direction, anchored by an offensive system introduced by FSU’s new associate head coach Bill Ferrara, has been a revelation for the Seminoles. Entering Thursday’s 6 p.m. home game against No. 11 NC State (13-3, 3-2 ACC), FSU (15-3, 4-1) is averaging 87.3 points per game, on pace to break the program record of 83.8 points per game set during the 1990-91 season. That offense, which Ferrara calls pace-and-space, helped FSU to a 4-0 start in ACC play, the program’s best conference start since 2008-09. Before Sunday’s 77-71 overtime loss at Boston College, FSU had scored 75 or more points in each of its first 17 games this season and is currently leading the ACC and third nationally in scoring offense. And it traces back to Wyckoff’s frequent times meeting Ferrara while the two were on the road recruiting as assistant coaches, Wyckoff at FSU and Ferrara at his numerous stops which have brought him here. “Every time Bill and I spoke, it was always a great conversation that usually revolved around basketball, something interesting basketball-wise. I picked up very quickly just in conversations that he had a basketball mind, a really intriguing, forward-thinking basketball mind…” Wyckoff told the Osceola this week. “My mind was focused on the type of player that we wanted here. We wanted players that were better offensive players. With the addition of bringing in Bill, who had established and honed and coached at all levels with tons of success, an offensive system built for players that were good at offense, could dribble, pass and shoot.” Ferrara, who was a first-year associate head coach at St. John’s last season, knew right away he was very interested in joining Wyckoff’s staff.



FSU associate head coach Bill Ferrara has revolutionized the Seminoles' offense with his pace-and-space attack in his first season with the program. (Mike Olivella)

“There was never a discussion or anything like that on my end. Every time I had talked to her on the road, I knew she was gonna be a superstar as a head coach, whenever that came and wherever that came,” Ferrara told the Osceola when asked about Wyckoff. “Part of the luxury of my career and my experience is I've gotten the chance to work for a lot of different head coaches at all my stops. I know what a great head coach looks like and then I look at ones that maybe have some shortcomings too and I didn't see any of the flaws with Brooke. I thought that she had basically everything that could propel this place into what I always thought it could be, which is a Final Four contender.” Ferrara, a two-time graduate from the University of Florida, has been refining his offense since the 2006-07 season when he was a video coordinator at Auburn suddenly thrust into an interim assistant coach role when an assistant abruptly left their job in the middle of the season. Ferrara, who had no practical coaching experience and no recruiting experience, was tasked by Auburn head coach Nell Fortner and assistant coach Sue Guevara with helping mold an offense that could score a lot of points. What was created then and has evolved over the years since over stops as an assistant coach at Central Michigan, Hofstra, George Washington, Florida, New Mexico and St. John’s is a fast-paced offense focused on quick possessions highlighted by either layups around the basket or uncontested three-pointers. “At its core, it's Paul Westhead’s heart-attack attack, Mike D’Antoni’s seven seconds or less (offense) and Vance Walberg’s dribble-drive motion mixed together and made to whatever kind of players we end up recruiting…” Ferrara said of his offense. The irony that he built this offense after falling in love with basketball by watching the defensive-centric, low-scoring Pat Riley Knicks of the early 1990s is not lost on him. And yet, its success at each of his stops cannot be denied. Ferrara joined Guevara’s Central Michigan staff ahead of the 2008-09 season and the Chippewas finished fourth nationally with a scoring average of 78.3 points per game, a new program record at that time. St. John’s scoring average shot up 14 points in Ferrara’s lone season (2021-22) with the program. This season, FSU's scoring is up more than 20 points per game from last year’s 65.3. “It's a piece of every single head coach I've ever worked for. It's a piece of all the players that I've coached, as well,” Ferrara said of his offense. “Even now, I learn more from (FSU point guard) Jaz Massengill than I do from watching anything or studying anything on TV. It's years and years of trial and error with different players and putting people in different spots.” That’s not to say the transition to the pace-and-space offense was always easy for the Seminoles. There were definitely some growing pains this past offseason as FSU introduced its new, more wide-open offense. “What I love about the pace-and-space offense is that it’s simple. It is so simple that what I found is we were trying to install it over the summer that it was complicated. It was hard for our players to grasp in its simplicity,” Wyckoff said. “Bill always says go get a layup, go make a layup, you have the ball, you're trying to go to the basket and score a layup. And if you can't do that, you're looking for someone, because you've drawn multiple defenders, that's open on the three-point line. We want layups and open threes. The players, it took them a minute. That's a lot of freedom and empowerment that they're not used to and also something so simple.

