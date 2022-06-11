New FSU Football DE commit Jaden Jones breaks down decision

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder, who originally hails from Alabama, spoke about his visit last month, what led him to choose the Seminoles and more.

New Florida State defensive end commitment Jaden Jones , a junior college pass-rusher from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, talked with Warchant.com about his Saturday commitment.

On choosing Florida State after visiting in May:

For me, it was a just a great fit from the start. They gave me a family dinner, and we met Coach JP (defensive ends coach John Papuchis), and we went over the defense. It’s basically like the same defense I run here. I just see myself playing there.

On how FSU's communication with him since the visit:

They were pushing me really hard. And I just kept praying about it, and I went ahead and made the decision.

On where he’ll line up:

They like to do a three-down set with three defensive ends and one defensive tackle. So, I pretty much will be playing any of the three defensive end positions, if that makes sense.

On the reaction from head coach Mike Norvell, Papuchis and the staff

They were fired up. I called Coach J.P. first, and he had to get it up to Norvell. He’s the one who ... he has to make it official. Norvell called me the next day, and straight off the bat he accepted me into the family.

On visiting FSU again:

I want to come sometime during the season. We have two bye weeks, so on the second bye week, I think I’ll try to make Clemson. Either that or the Florida Gators game.

On what FSU does with defensive ends that appeals to him:

They do a lot of stunts, so it's not just like you [chase] the ball. We are trying to mess with the other teams' linemen, make it as confusing as possible so that everyone can eat on the defensive line.

On what’s different about the FSU staff:

The longevity and their status, if I say so myself. It’s like Coach Haggins (associate head coach/defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins), he’s been there for over 25 years. I feel like that’s a good thing for me. And Coach Norvell, he’ll be there for a long time as we continue to grow.

On his strengths as a DE:

Aggressiveness, that’s my strength right now. But I want to work on finessing more with my aggressiveness. I feel like that will be a pretty good combo.

Final note: Jones said he also was impressed by what former FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson did last season, leading up to being the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-round NFL draft pick.

-----------------

Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!

*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google

*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google

*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google

Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.

-------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board