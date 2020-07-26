"I got an offer from FSU tonight, and then I committed," Makaneole said. "On a scale of 1-10, my excitement level is probably 100. I'm so happy to be a part of the Florida State family. I can't wait to get there."

As excited as Florida State's coaches and fans were about landing a commitment Sunday evening from offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole , the Niceville, Fla., product might actually have been the most excited of all.

So what was it about Florida State that sold Makaneole on the 'Noles?

The three-star lineman pointed to his fondness for head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and the fact that the FSU campus is only a couple of hours away from Niceville.

"First, I would say it was Coach Atkins," Makaneole said. "He's my main man. He called me every week to talk about anything, and we had such an unbelievable bond and relationship with each other from the start. He's always working on my game and my technique.

"Then with Coach Norvell, I love his energy and have such a high comfort with FSU. Plus it's close to home for me, and it's everything I'm looking for. He (Norvell) is such a great coach, so those were some of the reasons."