New FSU QB commit Chris Parson ready to get to work on recruiting trail

Q: I know this was a huge day for you, Chris, so let's just jump right into this and talk about that call to FSU head coach Mike Norvell to let him know you were jumping on board with Florida State.

A: It was great. I called Coach Norvell this morning as I was heading to my practice, and I had to let him know since he had a little free time between all the interviews at the ACC media days. I told I'm ready to be a ‘Nole. He was very excited, happy and was screaming on the phone. It was a great moment to let him know I'm all in with the ‘Noles. I also got a chance to talk with Coach Dillingham (offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham) later today and then just talked with Coach Norvell again.

Coach Norvell was just talking about how excited they are for me and how he's going to push me hard. Said he was proud of me but also said I deserve it and that I'm a great person as well, so that meant a lot. He said they are all in with me and I'm all in with them, so it's a perfect match. My phone has been blowing up also all day. This was an exciting day, and I'm just ready to get this thing rolling with the 2023 class.

Q: Now going back to when you visited in June, you named FSU the leader and said you were blown away on that trip. Did you know at that time FSU was going to be the school for you?

A: While I was there on the visit I had a really good feeling that this was the spot I wanted to be at. I didn't commit on the spot that day, but I had the feeling that Florida State was the place. Especially when I experienced everything. But I also wanted to get through the month of June and visit all the schools and see where I'm at. Once July hit, I knew. I just kept praying on it and I knew it was time.

Q: You said all along that FSU was your "dream school," but was it difficult to separate the emotions of that from making a business decision about whether it was the best school for your future?

A: It is kind of 50/50, where a school can be your dream school and like that school a lot, but if that school isn't a fit for you, then all that goes out the window. So I was very blessed to fall in love with FSU at a young age, and then later get to visit and meet with the whole staff and see it wasn't just my dream school but the best school for me. I also got a chance to get to know Coach Dillingham so well. Me and him have been talking since January, so the bond is strong there. It was just a perfect match.

Q: What was it about Florida State that was different or unique compared to any other school?

A: The family-type atmosphere. Just being there, you could see it. It was like one big family the entire time there. Then hearing Coach Norvell's feeling about academics and being strong on that was a big deal and felt right in line with how my parents feel. FSU was a school that checked off everything for me. Coach Norvell said he wants me to be the best Chris Parson I can be.