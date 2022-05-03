New FSU soccer coach Pensky embraces challenge of leading 'best' program

And he made it clear that he hopes to keep as many of the team's returning players and recruits as possible, while also trying to retain assistant coaches Mike Bristol and Morinao Imaizumi.

He described the Seminoles' program, which won three national championships under former head coach Mark Krikorian, as "the best program in women’s college soccer."

Faced with several sensitive topics after stepping into a position vacated by arguably the top coach in women's college soccer, Pensky confronted each question with an impressive mixture of respect and confidence.

When asked to describe his preferred style of play, new Florida State women's soccer coach Brian Pensky said he wants to attack on defense and be aggressive on offense.

At the same time, Pensky said he understands those decisions will take time and might not work out the way he hopes.

"I have told them, 'I am not a chest-beater,'" said Pensky, who comes to FSU after spending the past 10 years as the head coach at Tennessee and the seven years before that as head coach at Maryland. "I am not that guy who is going to get in front of them and tell them how great I am. However, I have tried and done my best to make them well aware how hard we are going to work and how good we are going to be.

"To sit here and say I am going to fully fill Mark Krikorian’s shoes would once again be a little bit naïve and a little bit ignorant. But we are going to do our darndest to give it a shot. We are going to win. I believe we are going to win at a high level. I am excited to continue to get to know these kids and get to a place where they are all ready to move forward in their new lives. That doesn’t always happen overnight.”

Pensky, who led the Volunteers to a 20-3 record this past season, expressed a similar sentiment about Bristol and Imaizumi, who have been on the FSU staff for 14 and 10 years respectively.

"They’re not much different than the players. ... Their worlds were turned upside down as well (after Krikorian's departure)," Pensky said. "Mike and Ima are phenomenal coaches. And as I have gotten to know them over the last week, I have always known that they have had a big part in the success here. And the more time I have spent with them, the more evident it is what a big role each of those guys have played in the success of FSU over the years.

"Hopefully, the three of us can move forward together. But I've assured our players that if Mike and Ima make the decision to move on and move elsewhere, obviously we won’t like that. But we will unequivocally support it and be happy for them and wish them well. And we will put together one of the top staffs in the country.”

As FSU athletics director Michael Alford noted during his introductory remarks, Pensky brings an impressive track record of success. He turned around struggling programs at Maryland and Tennessee, earning ACC and SEC Coach of the Year honors, and he even was named National Coach of the Year in 2010.

But Pensky acknowledged the challenge will be different at Florida State, where the Seminoles are the reigning national champions -- a fact that likely intimidated some candidates for the position.

"I think that's one of the things that drew me here," Pensky said. "There were probably a lot of people out there that drew them away from here, following this (success). It’s just a different opportunity for me in my life. I’ve been a head coach for almost 20 years. I have been in the college game for 25 years. I have never faced a challenge like this. I believe in myself and I believe in my abilities. ... I am excited for that challenge.”

While there were some questions among fans and media about whether Krikorian's departure was a sign that FSU might be pulling back from its financial commitment to women's soccer, Pensky said the administration made it clear that isn't the plan.

He pointed out that the Seminoles are in the process of replacing the playing surface in the soccer stadium and also installing a new video board. He described the facilities as "phenomenal."

"Not one ounce," Pensky said, when asked if he had any reservations about that part of the job.

In the coming weeks, the Seminoles' new head coach said, he will continue talking with the players and staff in hopes of maintaining as much continuity as possible. He also will be working to build relationships with the 2023 recruits who had already verbally committed to the Seminoles.

Several current FSU players entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline to preserve their opportunity to play this fall if they ultimately decide to move on to another school. But Pensky said most of them have said they won't communicate with other colleges until they give him a chance to make an impression.

That is priority No. 1.

"They wanted to own their life in some ways, and I understand that," he said. "I owned my own life when I chose to come here last week. This program is amazing. This university is amazing. Our soccer program is going to continue to be amazing. ...

"I want them to want to be here."