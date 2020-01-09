So even though he was coaching at his alma mater, and then in Starkville, he noticed what was happening in his hometown. And the person who was making it happen.

"Obviously, watching the success and the progression of what they were able to do was something that obviously grabbed my attention," Marve said. "I always thought extremely highly of Coach Norvell.

"I've always thought he is a man that pursues excellence in absolutely everything that he does ... and I liken myself to that as well. So that's something that is really, really attractive and that's why I'm here."

Marve said he has already met with all of the linebackers on the Seminoles' roster.

He undoubtedly knows the position has been perceived as a weak spot on the defense in recent years, but says that so far he's liked what he's seen from his new players.

"I am really impressed," Marve said. "Extremely impressed. The intellect, the experience, the desire to be great. It's really insatiable. You can feel it. It's really pungent when you walk around.