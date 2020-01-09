New LB coach Marve excited by what he's seen from FSU players
Chris Marve has never worked with Mike Norvell before.
But he knew all about him before leaving Mississippi State to take over as linebackers coach at Florida State.
See, Marve is from Memphis. He starred in high school there before signing with Vanderbilt and becoming one of the leading tacklers in the SEC over a four-year stretch, averaging almost 100 tackles per season.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
So even though he was coaching at his alma mater, and then in Starkville, he noticed what was happening in his hometown. And the person who was making it happen.
"Obviously, watching the success and the progression of what they were able to do was something that obviously grabbed my attention," Marve said. "I always thought extremely highly of Coach Norvell.
"I've always thought he is a man that pursues excellence in absolutely everything that he does ... and I liken myself to that as well. So that's something that is really, really attractive and that's why I'm here."
Marve said he has already met with all of the linebackers on the Seminoles' roster.
He undoubtedly knows the position has been perceived as a weak spot on the defense in recent years, but says that so far he's liked what he's seen from his new players.
"I am really impressed," Marve said. "Extremely impressed. The intellect, the experience, the desire to be great. It's really insatiable. You can feel it. It's really pungent when you walk around.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news