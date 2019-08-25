News More News
New-look Florida State defense looks to create pressure from every angle

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Through three weeks of preseason practice, Florida State's coaching staff hasn't exactly been forthcoming with information about what its defense is going to look like in 2019.

With good reason, of course.

Whatever the Seminoles plan on doing from a scheme standpoint Saturday in Jacksonville, they certainly don't want to give Boise State any advance warning.

One thing we know for certain is that they plan on working a great deal with a 3-4 defensive front -- it has been the primary formation seen by media in every viewing opportunity this month. Another thing we know is that a primary benefit of that scheme is being able to pressure the quarterback from a wide variety of angles.

"With the offenses changing and evolving the way they have, defensively, we have to evolve," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "And be able to bring different pressures from different places -- from guys that you wouldn't think are coming."

Florida State defenders smother an N.C. State ballcarrier last season. (Associated Press)

During the Seminoles' practices this preseason, defensive linemen have been far from the only players working on pass-rushing techniques. The inside linebackers, outside linebackers and defensive backs are all getting in on the act as well.

When Warchant asked Barnett if the 3-4 allowed the Seminoles to create pressure from virtually every position on the defense, the second-year coordinator interjected with one word:

"Literally."

That versatility should be especially helpful to Florida State, which lost one of the school's best-ever pass-rushers, Brian Burns, to the NFL Draft. Of the 15 sacks recorded by FSU defensive ends last season, 10 came from Burns.

The Seminoles return just four players who recorded more than one sack in 2018, and only one of them was a defensive end.

Returning players with multiple sacks in 2018
Player Position* Sacks in '18

Marvin Wilson

Defensive tackle

3.5

Josh Kaindoh

Defensive end

3.0

Cory Durden

Defensive tackle

2.0

Kyle Meyers

Defensive back

2.0
*Position played in the 2018 4-3 defense
{{ article.author_name }}