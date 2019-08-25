Through three weeks of preseason practice, Florida State's coaching staff hasn't exactly been forthcoming with information about what its defense is going to look like in 2019.

With good reason, of course.

Whatever the Seminoles plan on doing from a scheme standpoint Saturday in Jacksonville, they certainly don't want to give Boise State any advance warning.

One thing we know for certain is that they plan on working a great deal with a 3-4 defensive front -- it has been the primary formation seen by media in every viewing opportunity this month. Another thing we know is that a primary benefit of that scheme is being able to pressure the quarterback from a wide variety of angles.

"With the offenses changing and evolving the way they have, defensively, we have to evolve," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "And be able to bring different pressures from different places -- from guys that you wouldn't think are coming."

