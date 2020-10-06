Florida State didn't only lose star tailback Cam Akers following the 2019 season.

Akers' top backup, Khalan Laborn, was dismissed from the team in the summer. And another talented backup -- four-star 2018 signee Anthony Grant -- left the program and transferred to a junior college.

So when the Seminoles took the field for their 2020 season opener against Georgia Tech in mid-September, they didn't give the ball to a single running back who had ever suited up for Florida State.

Jashaun Corbin transferred in from Texas A&M in January but was limited in the spring by a hamstring injury; La'Damian Webb arrived this summer via junior college; and Lawrance Toafili is a true freshman.

"Those guys haven't been here very long," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday. "They're all newcomers to the program."

And that first time out was not overly impressive.

Webb carried the ball 13 times against the Yellow Jackets for 39 yards. Corbin ran for 18 yards on six carries. Toafili got one touch and picked up 12 yards on a screen pass.

