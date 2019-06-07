TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State University Board of Trustees established a new Direct Service Organization at its meeting on Friday, creating the Florida State University Athletics Association (FSUAA). The Board approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) jointly developed by FSU’s Athletics Department and Seminole Boosters, Inc. to provide greater alignment, transparency, coordination and efficiency for athletic-related fundraising, operations, marketing and management.

The FSUAA Board will be comprised of five voting members, including the FSU President as Chair of the Board, Florida State’s NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative, and the Chair of Seminole Boosters, Inc. The Director of Athletics will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FSUAA and have a direct reporting line to the University President/FSUAA Board Chair.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to accomplish the creation of the FSUAA and I think it will strengthen both Athletics and the Seminole Boosters, Inc.,” said Thrasher. “This structure is something that has been talked about at FSU for a long time, and I credit FSU Board Chair Ed Burr, Booster Chairman Doug Russell, David Coburn and Andy Miller for having the creativity and wisdom to get this done.”

“The reorganization of the Seminole Boosters and our Athletics Department will enable FSU to build on the historical success of both organizations,” said Burr. “The creation of FSUAA will ensure that the priorities, mission and focus of the Boosters, Athletics and the Administration will be aligned.”

The FSUAA will oversee all aspects of FSU’s athletics program, approve budgets, strategic plans, develop policies regarding scheduling, financing facilities, prioritizing projects and programs and will be responsible for hiring, evaluating and compensating the Director of Athletics.

Doug Russell, current Chairman of Seminole Boosters, Inc. thanked President Thrasher and Chairman Burr, for their leadership and vision by creating FSUAA saying “the new FSUAA will enable Seminole Boosters and Athletics to work more closely together to achieve our goals. It is clearly in the best long-term interest of Florida State University.”

Andy Miller, President of Seminole Boosters, Inc., also praised the benefits of the new DSO, saying “I feel that we’ve developed a structure that will respond effectively to future challenges and opportunities.”

The MOA reaffirms the governance structure and mission of the Seminole Boosters, Inc. Board of Directors to direct the fundraising program and manage the assets and revenues donated and pledged to the corporation.

To create greater alignment and coordination on a staff level, the President/CEO of Seminole Booster, Inc., will report to both the Booster’s Board of Directors and the Director of Athletics.Additionally, the Director of Athletics will serve on several key Seminole Boosters, Inc., committees, including the Finance and Budget Committee, and – along with the University President and Chairman of the FSU Board of Trustees – will serve on the Seminole Boosters, Inc., Board of Directors and Executive Board.

The proposed changes are anticipated to be implemented by the fall of 2019 after approval by Florida State’s Board of Trustees and the Seminole Boosters Board of Directors at their respective Fall Board Meetings.

** Thrasher: ACC Network, Boosters restructure will help shore up FSU finances **

Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) – Q&A

Between whom is the MOA?

The MOU is between Seminole Boosters, Inc. (SBI) and the Florida State University Athletics Association (FSUAA). Both parties desire to acquire greater efficiency through shared responsibility, accountability and consistency in administration.

What is the FSUAA?

The FSUAA is the new management structure for FSU athletics; it is a Direct Support Organization (DS0) for FSU. The five members that serve as its Board of Directors govern FSUAA. These members include the President of the University (the Chair), FSU’s NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative, and the Chair of the Seminole Boosters.

What is the purpose of the FSUAA Board of Directors?

The FSUAA board provides governance and oversight while serving as the fiduciaries who steer the organization by adopting sound policies, engaging in effective decision-making and exercising the appropriate level of oversight.

Who hires the Athletic Director?

The Chair (FSU President), in consultation with the FSUAA Board of Directors, shall appoint the AD and designate the AD as the CEO of the FSUAA.

Will Seminole Boosters, Inc. (SBI) still serve as a DSO for FSU Athletics?

Yes, SBI will maintain its status as a DSO for FSU athletics with the mission of support the Athletics Department in hiring and retaining coaches in a high-demand and competitive environment. It is a different DSO from the FSUAA.

Will SBI still be a separate organization from the athletic department?

Yes, SBI and its employees will continue to be a private organization governed by its Board of Directors. The CEO is hired, managed, evaluated and compensated by the Board of Directors with the consent of the University President.

What are the reporting lines for the President of SBI?

The President of SBI has a dual report to the Chairman of the SBI Board of Directors and the Athletic Director.

How will this new structure promote SBI and FSU athletics working closer together?

Annually, the Athletic Director and President of SBI will be required to submit joint goals for:

Fundraising goals (both long- and short-term) and priorities

SBI operating budget

Strategic plan and implementation

Facility master planning, including funding plan

Contract management

Additionally, they are required to meet at least monthly to review progress and performance.

By integrating SBI and FSU Athletics, what are some desired outcomes?

Consolidated financial reporting for SBI and FSU athletics for monthly, quarterly and annual reporting to the FSUAA

Increase collaboration between SBI and FSU athletics employees

Eliminate duplicate efforts between the two organizations in the areas of marketing, communication and finance & business

When will this change take place?

We anticipate this transition occurring by the fall of 2019.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council















