ago football

New Osceola subscriber special - 60 percent off

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Osceola subscribers know they will read top-notch coverage of Florida State athletics each day on our site, continuing a legacy of sports writing that dates to the launch of our print edition in 1982.

If you've never been an Osceola subscriber, or have been wondering what premium stories you've missed of late, here's a quick look:

- Jerry Kutz wrote on the travel logistics of preparing FSU's football players, coaches and support staff to travel to Ireland in a 1-on-1 interview with FSU's Bruce Warwick.

- Curt Weiler wrote on three cornerstones of FSU's offensive line - Darius Washington, Maurice Smith and Robert Scott. Why did they come to FSU, what do the coaches and program mean to them and why did they stay?

- Patrick Burnham wrote on his camp takeaways, ramping up the tradition of his Tuesday takeaways in-season football column.

- Our staff has combined to offer up thoughts on the season ahead and if these Seminoles will win 10 games.

- We have also combined as a staff to offer you practice observations throughout camp as well as 16 Seminoles who impressed us in camp.

- Charles Fishbein also took a look at FSU's roster, who runs out of eligibility after this season, the 2025 class and FSU's targets in his what's next story.

- You'll also see in-depth recruiting coverage, like Patrick's interview with one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 class.

- We have offered up some free stories as a service to all FSU fans. We heard your questions and did some research into FSU's contract to play Georgia Tech in Ireland on Saturday. My story with details of the contract. And Jerry wrote from Ireland about his interactions with FSU fans around Dublin and on tours to the coast. And we've chatted about the Seminoles on our video shows, Seminole Sidelines, where guests like football analyst Mark Salva, CBS Sports analyst Kevin Carter and ESPN.com writer David Hale joined us.

But if you want full coverage of the Osceola, you won't want to miss this deal.

If you've never been a subscriber, jump in now

If you want to read stories like these throughout the fall, as well as recruiting nuggets and updates through December's signing period, we have a special offer. But you need to act now.

Readers who have never been an Osceola subscriber can get 60 percent off a one-year subscription — click here now and use promo code KICKOFF2024.

Thanks for reading. Enjoy football season. And we'll talk to you soon on the Osceola Village.

