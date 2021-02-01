For the second time this season, the Florida State men's basketball team will have to pause for at least three games to COVID-related issues.

According to a press release from the ACC late Monday, the Seminoles' upcoming games against Boston College, Pitt and Virginia Tech have been postponed following, "a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State men’s basketball program."

This is the second time the Pitt game has been postponed. It originally was scheduled to be played in early January but then was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6. The Seminoles were slated to play at Boston College on Tuesday night and then at Virginia Tech one week later.

Also in early January, FSU had games against Duke and Syracuse put on hold; those games have not yet been rescheduled.

The Seminoles are ranked No. 20 in the country and boast a 10-3 record with a 6-2 mark in ACC play.

