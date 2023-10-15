Florida State’s home game vs. Duke next Saturday will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m., it was announced Sunday morning.

It was already known the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 in ACC) and Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0) would play at night, but it wasn’t known if it would be on ABC or at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

This matchup of two of the final three ACC teams that are unbeaten in conference play was chosen for ABC over Clemson at Miami, which will air on ACC Network.

It will be the sixth time in seven games this season that the Seminoles are on ABC, their first prime time ABC spot since the season opener vs. LSU.

FSU is 19-0 all-time against Duke. However, this Blue Devils team is certainly among the best the Seminoles will have ever faced.

One major question to monitor this week will be Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s status. Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago vs. Notre Dame and didn’t play Saturday vs. NC State.

