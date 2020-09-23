 Tracking FSU football players this week in the NFL
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 08:24:57 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL 'Noles: How former FSU football players fared in Week 2

Noah Jahn
Special to Warchant.com

Running back Dalvin Cook carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards, caught two passes and scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion during the Minnesota Vikings' loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Here is a complete list of every former Florida State football player in the NFL and how they performed in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

'Noles in the NFL
Player Pos. Team Week 2 Stats

Brian Burns

Edge

Baltimore

4 solo tackles, 2 TFL in 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago

No stats in 8 snaps in 17-13 win over NY Giants

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago

Opted out of 2020 season

Bobby Hart

OL

Cincinnati

Started at guard in 35-30 loss to Cleveland

Jacques Patrick

RB

Cincinnati

On practice squad

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati

No stats in loss to Cleveland

Cameron Erving

OL

Dallas

DNP in 40-39 win over Atlanta

Trey Marshall

S

Denver

No stats in 24 snaps of 26-21 loss to Pittsburgh

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Denver

No stats in 4 snaps vs. Pittsburgh; sustained calf injury

Christian Jones

LB

Detroit

5 solo tackles, 1 PBU in 42-21 loss to Green Bay

Stanford Samuels III

CB

Green Bay

On practice squad

Rod Johnson

OL

Houston

Played 3 snaps in 33-16 loss to Baltimore

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis

1 PBU in 28-11 win over Minnesota

Tim Jernigan

DL

Jacksonville

2 tackles in 33-30 loss to Tennessee

Chris Thompson

RB

Jacksonville

3-20 receiving, 2-7 rushing, 1 TD in loss to Tennessee

Derrick Nnadi

DL

Kansas City

1 solo tackles, 8 assists in 23-20 win over LA Chargers

Derwin James

DB

LA Chargers

Injured, out for season

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams

3-13 rushing in 37-19 win over Philly; sustained rib injury

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams

1 tackle in win over Philly

Rodney Hudson

C

Las Vegas

Started in 34-24 win over New Orleans

Lamarcus Joyner

DB

Las Vegas

6 solo tackles in win over New Orleans

Nick O'Leary

TE

Las Vegas

On non-football illness/injury reserve list

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota

14-63 rushing, 2-8 receiving, 1 TD, 2-pt conversion in 28-11 loss to Indianapolis

Terrence Brooks

S

New England

1 tackle in 35-30 loss to Seattle

Ryan Izzo

TE

New England

2-19 receiving in loss to Seattle

Derrick Kelly II

OL

New Orleans

4 snaps in 34-24 loss to Las Vegas

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans

5 solo tackles, 2 assists, fumble recovery in loss to Las Vegas

Patrick Robinson

CB

New Orleans

1 snap in loss to Las Vegas

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans

DNP in loss to Las Vegas

Graham Gano

K

NY Giants

2/3 FG, 1-1 PAT in 17-13 loss to Chicago

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia

2 solo tackles, 1 assist, TFL in 37-19 loss to LA Rams

Vince Williams

LB

Pittsburgh

6 solo tackles, 3 TFL in 26-21 win over Denver

Demarcus Christmas

DL

Seattle

DNP in 35-30 win over New England

Ronald Darby

CB

Washington

3 tackles in 35-30 loss to Arizona

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington

1/1 FG in loss to Arizona

