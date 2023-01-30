A large group of FSU players competed in the divisional playoffs over the weekend, with a few advancing to the conference championship games.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. He has not played this season.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in AFC title game win over Cincinnati.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in NFC title game win over San Franciso. Regular season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He had four tackles in the regular season and is on the practice squad.