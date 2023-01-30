NFL Noles: Nnadi, Sweat advance to Super Bowl
A large group of FSU players competed in the divisional playoffs over the weekend, with a few advancing to the conference championship games.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): Practice squad.
DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. He has not played this season.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in AFC title game win over Cincinnati.
DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in NFC title game win over San Franciso. Regular season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).
DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He had four tackles in the regular season and is on the practice squad.
Coming up
Sunday's game
Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. (ABC).
Derwin James (Chargers) will play for the AFC. This is James' third Pro Bowl.
Landon Dickerswon (Eagles), Brian Burns (Panthers) will play for the NFC. This is Burns' second Pro Bowl
Feb. 12 game
Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. Eagles at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
