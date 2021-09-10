NFL 'Noles: Several former FSU stars on new teams this season

The 2021 NFL season kicked off Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys traveled to face defending champion Tampa Bay, and a full slate of games will be coming on Sunday. Once again, a slew of former Florida State Seminoles figure to play a significant role in their pro teams' successes.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared.

All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on later this season, like running back Devonta Freeman.

Here is a look at the list we will be uploading each week as the NFL season gets under way.

