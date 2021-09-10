NFL 'Noles: Several former FSU stars on new teams this season
The 2021 NFL season kicked off Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys traveled to face defending champion Tampa Bay, and a full slate of games will be coming on Sunday. Once again, a slew of former Florida State Seminoles figure to play a significant role in their pro teams' successes.
Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared.
All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on later this season, like running back Devonta Freeman.
Here is a look at the list we will be uploading each week as the NFL season gets under way.
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|Opp., Result
|Statistics**, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
vs GB (4:25 p.m.)
|
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams
|
vs CHI (8:20 p.m.)
|
Injured Reserve
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
@ CIN (1:00 p.m.)
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers
|
@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
vs MIN (1:00 p.m.)
|
Rodney Hudson*
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals
(LY: Las Vegas Raiders)
|
@ TEN (1:00 p.m.)
|
Cameron Erving*
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers
(LY: Dallas)
|
vs NYJ (1:00 p.m.)
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears
|
@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
vs CLE (4:25 p.m.)
|
DeMarcus Walker*
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
(LY: Denver)
|
vs JAX (1:00 p.m.)
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers
|
vs NYJ (1:00 p.m.)
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
vs CLE (4:25 p.m.)
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears
|
@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)
|
Suspended first 2 games
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
@ CIN (1:00 p.m.
|
Injured Reserve
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
@ BUF (1:00 p.m.)
|
Christian Jones*
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
(LY: Detroit)
|
@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams
|
vs CHI (8:20 p.m.)
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
at WAS (8:20 p.m.)
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
vs GB (1:00 p.m.)
|
Ronald Darby*
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos
(LY: Wash.)
|
@ NYG (4:25 p.m.)
|
Terrence Brooks*
|
S
|
Houston Texans
(LY: NE Patriots)
|
vs JAX (1:00 p.m.)
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
vs SEA (1:00 p.m.)
|
Lamarcus Joyner*
|
S
|
New York Jets
(LY: Las Vegas Raiders)
|
@ CAR (1:00 p.m.)
|
Trey Marshall*
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)
|
Asante Samuel, Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers
|
@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
S
|
New York Jets
|
@ CAR (1:00 p.m.)
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants
|
vs DEN (4:25 p.m.)
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football
|
vs LAC (1:00 p.m.)
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
@ ATL (1:00 p.m.)
|
|
Vince Williams
|
LB
|
RETIRED
|
9 seasons
|
69 GS, 479 TKL, 20.5 sacks
|
Patrick Robinson
|
CB
|
RETIRED
|
11 seasons
|
62 GS, 338 TKL, 16 INT
