 Preview of 'Noles in the NFL: Week 1 of the 2021 season.
NFL 'Noles: Several former FSU stars on new teams this season

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season kicked off Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys traveled to face defending champion Tampa Bay, and a full slate of games will be coming on Sunday. Once again, a slew of former Florida State Seminoles figure to play a significant role in their pro teams' successes.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared.

All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on later this season, like running back Devonta Freeman.

Here is a look at the list we will be uploading each week as the NFL season gets under way.

Former FSU star quarterback Jameis Winston will lead the New Orleans Saints into action against Green Bay on Sunday.
2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 1
Name Pos. Team Opp., Result Statistics**, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints

vs GB (4:25 p.m.)


Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams

vs CHI (8:20 p.m.)

Injured Reserve

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings

@ CIN (1:00 p.m.)

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers

@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

vs MIN (1:00 p.m.)

Rodney Hudson*

C

Arizona Cardinals

(LY: Las Vegas Raiders)

@ TEN (1:00 p.m.)

Cameron Erving*

LT

Carolina Panthers

(LY: Dallas)

vs NYJ (1:00 p.m.)

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears

@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs

vs CLE (4:25 p.m.)

DeMarcus Walker*

DE

Houston Texans

(LY: Denver)

vs JAX (1:00 p.m.)

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers

vs NYJ (1:00 p.m.)

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

vs CLE (4:25 p.m.)

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears

@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)

Suspended first 2 games

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings

@ CIN (1:00 p.m.

Injured Reserve

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

@ BUF (1:00 p.m.)

Christian Jones*

LB

Chicago Bears

(LY: Detroit)

@ LAR (8:20 p.m.)

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams

vs CHI (8:20 p.m.)

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers

at WAS (8:20 p.m.)

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints

vs GB (1:00 p.m.)

Ronald Darby*

CB

Denver Broncos

(LY: Wash.)

@ NYG (4:25 p.m.)

Terrence Brooks*

S

Houston Texans

(LY: NE Patriots)

vs JAX (1:00 p.m.)

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts

vs SEA (1:00 p.m.)

Lamarcus Joyner*

S

New York Jets

(LY: Las Vegas Raiders)

@ CAR (1:00 p.m.)

Trey Marshall*

S

LA Chargers

@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)

Asante Samuel, Jr.

CB

LA Chargers

@ WAS (1:00 p.m.)

Hamsah Nasirildeen

S

New York Jets

@ CAR (1:00 p.m.)

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants

vs DEN (4:25 p.m.)

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football

vs LAC (1:00 p.m.)

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles

@ ATL (1:00 p.m.)


Vince Williams

LB

RETIRED

9 seasons

69 GS, 479 TKL, 20.5 sacks

Patrick Robinson

CB

RETIRED

11 seasons

62 GS, 338 TKL, 16 INT

* = indicates player changed teams this offseason, ** = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

