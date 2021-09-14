 'Noles in the NFL: Week 1 recap on FSU stars in the pros
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 15:56:53 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL 'Noles Week 1: Winston shines on Opening Weekend

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season began this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed after just one game.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.

All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on during the season, like running back Devonta Freeman.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during week one.

Jameis Winston threw for five touchdowns Sunday vs. Green Bay.
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL in week one, regardless of FSU affiliation, was the superb play of New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston not only led the Saints to a dominating 38-3 win over the defending NFC Championship participant Green Bay Packers, he tossed five touchdowns against zero turnovers. He capped off his extremely efficient afternoon with a perfectly thrown, 55-yard bomb for his fifth touchdown.

Elsewhere, former FSU defensive back standouts Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James both led their respective teams in tackles. Also, FSU's crop of rookies made their debut this week: Joshua Kaindoh, Asante Samuel Jr. and Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Check out the full stats from each 'Nole who saw action this week below.

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 1
Name Pos. Team Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints

W vs GB 38-3

14/20, 148 Yds, 5 TD; 6 Car, 37 Rush Yds (1st career W as NO starter)

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams

W vs CHI 34-13

Injured Reserve

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings

L @ CIN 27-24 OT

20 Car, 61 Yds, 1 TD, 1 fumble; 6 Rec, 43 Yds

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers

W @ WAS 20-16

9 snaps, 68.7 overall OFF grade

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

W vs MIN 27-24 OT

8 snaps, 0 targets

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals

W @ TEN 38-13

52.7 overall OFF grade

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers

W vs NYJ 19-14

60.0 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears

L @ LAR 34-14

Inactive: injured knee

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs

W vs CLE 33-29

12 snaps, 62.0 overall DEF grade

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans

W vs JAX 37-21

65.3 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers

W vs NYJ 19-14

1 Tkl, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

W vs CLE 33-29

1 Tkl, 19 snaps, 29.4 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears

L @ LAR 34-14

Suspended first 2 games

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings

L @ CIN 27-14 OT

Injured Reserve

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

W @ BUF 23-16

DNP

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears

L @ LAR 34-14

1 Tkl, 10 snaps, 65.7 overall DEF grade

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams

W vs CHI 34-14

7 Tkl, 1 PBU, 2 TFL, 70.3 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers

W at WAS 20-16

6 Tkl, 1 PBU, 90.0 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints

W vs GB 38-3

1 Tkl, 1 PBU, 21 snaps, 26.9 overall DEF grade

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos

W @ NYG 27-13

6 Tkl, 1 PBU, 60.7 overall DEF grade

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans

W vs JAX 37-21

2 snaps, 61.4 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts

L vs SEA 28-16

Inactive: injured calf

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets

L @ CAR 19-14

1 Tkl, 9 snaps, 67.0 overall DEF grade

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers

W @ WAS 20-16

DNP

Asante Samuel, Jr.

CB

LA Chargers

W @ WAS 20-16

4 Tkl, 1 TFL, 63.6 overall DEF grade

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets

L @ CAR 19-14

2 Tkl, 31 snaps, 39.4 overall DEF grade

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants

L vs DEN 27-13

0/0 FG, 1/1 XP

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football

L vs LAC 20-16

3/4 FG (long of 48), 1/1 XP

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles

W @ ATL 32-6

6 Tkl, 80.0 overall DEF grade
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

