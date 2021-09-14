NFL 'Noles Week 1: Winston shines on Opening Weekend

The 2021 NFL season began this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed after just one game.

Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.

All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on during the season, like running back Devonta Freeman.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during week one.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***