NFL 'Noles Week 1: Winston shines on Opening Weekend
The 2021 NFL season began this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed after just one game.
Each week this season, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.
All told, there are currently 29 former FSU standouts on NFL rosters. That list doesn't include a number of players who are either on practice squads or could catch on during the season, like running back Devonta Freeman.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during week one.
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL in week one, regardless of FSU affiliation, was the superb play of New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston not only led the Saints to a dominating 38-3 win over the defending NFC Championship participant Green Bay Packers, he tossed five touchdowns against zero turnovers. He capped off his extremely efficient afternoon with a perfectly thrown, 55-yard bomb for his fifth touchdown.
Elsewhere, former FSU defensive back standouts Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James both led their respective teams in tackles. Also, FSU's crop of rookies made their debut this week: Joshua Kaindoh, Asante Samuel Jr. and Hamsah Nasirildeen.
Check out the full stats from each 'Nole who saw action this week below.
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
W vs GB 38-3
|
14/20, 148 Yds, 5 TD; 6 Car, 37 Rush Yds (1st career W as NO starter)
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams
|
W vs CHI 34-13
|
Injured Reserve
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
L @ CIN 27-24 OT
|
20 Car, 61 Yds, 1 TD, 1 fumble; 6 Rec, 43 Yds
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ WAS 20-16
|
9 snaps, 68.7 overall OFF grade
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
W vs MIN 27-24 OT
|
8 snaps, 0 targets
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
W @ TEN 38-13
|
52.7 overall OFF grade
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers
|
W vs NYJ 19-14
|
60.0 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ LAR 34-14
|
Inactive: injured knee
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
W vs CLE 33-29
|
12 snaps, 62.0 overall DEF grade
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
W vs JAX 37-21
|
65.3 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers
|
W vs NYJ 19-14
|
1 Tkl, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
W vs CLE 33-29
|
1 Tkl, 19 snaps, 29.4 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ LAR 34-14
|
Suspended first 2 games
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
L @ CIN 27-14 OT
|
Injured Reserve
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
W @ BUF 23-16
|
DNP
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
L @ LAR 34-14
|
1 Tkl, 10 snaps, 65.7 overall DEF grade
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams
|
W vs CHI 34-14
|
7 Tkl, 1 PBU, 2 TFL, 70.3 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W at WAS 20-16
|
6 Tkl, 1 PBU, 90.0 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
W vs GB 38-3
|
1 Tkl, 1 PBU, 21 snaps, 26.9 overall DEF grade
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos
|
W @ NYG 27-13
|
6 Tkl, 1 PBU, 60.7 overall DEF grade
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans
|
W vs JAX 37-21
|
2 snaps, 61.4 overall DEF grade
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
L vs SEA 28-16
|
Inactive: injured calf
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets
|
L @ CAR 19-14
|
1 Tkl, 9 snaps, 67.0 overall DEF grade
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ WAS 20-16
|
DNP
|
Asante Samuel, Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers
|
W @ WAS 20-16
|
4 Tkl, 1 TFL, 63.6 overall DEF grade
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets
|
L @ CAR 19-14
|
2 Tkl, 31 snaps, 39.4 overall DEF grade
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants
|
L vs DEN 27-13
|
0/0 FG, 1/1 XP
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football
|
L vs LAC 20-16
|
3/4 FG (long of 48), 1/1 XP
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
W @ ATL 32-6
|
6 Tkl, 80.0 overall DEF grade
---------------------------------------------------
