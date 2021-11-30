NFL 'Noles Week 12: Vikings RB Cook injured; Derwin James snares an INT

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed throughout the first three months of the season. Entering December next week, the NFL playoff hunt is in full swing and plenty of Seminoles are playing to secure a spot in the postseason and a crack at the Super Bowl. Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders. Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 12. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Derwin James recorded seven tackles and intercepted a pass Sunday for the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

The biggest FSU news from Sunday's action came when Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook left Minnesota's contest versus the 49ers in the second half and did not return. News came back that the shoulder injury isn't season-ending, but Cook could be out for a few weeks. Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 773 rushing yards, adding four scores on the ground and 27 catches for over 200 yards receiving. On a more positive note, L.A. Chargers safety Derwin James was at it again on Sunday, picking off his second pass of the season and bringing his 2021 tackle total up to 93. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was active this week with a sack and six tackles in a loss at Miami. He has eight sacks so far, in what's shaping up to be a Pro Bowl season. MORE NFL TALK: Warchant TV Replay: Sunday Smash recaps FSU's 2021 season in review, plus weekend football action around the country

More on the injury front, the Panthers got one Cam back in the form of their star former MVP quarterback Newton -- but FSU's Cam Erving wasn't able to return to the offensive line the past few weeks. His status is up in the air with a calf injury. For the Houston Texans, safety and former FSU national champion Terrence Brooks returned to start this week after playing just one snap in his first game back from injury last week. Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. sustained a concussion during Week 11 in his start against the Steelers. He didn't play in the Chargers' loss to Denver. Unfortunately, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Bobby Hart was cut last week, despite starting two out of four games for the team. Hart then quickly landed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad a few days later. Another FSU lineman, Rick Leonard, caught on with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last week. Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: