 'Noles in the NFL: Week 12 recap on FSU stars in the pros
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-30 08:15:46 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL 'Noles Week 12: Vikings RB Cook injured; Derwin James snares an INT

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed throughout the first three months of the season.

Entering December next week, the NFL playoff hunt is in full swing and plenty of Seminoles are playing to secure a spot in the postseason and a crack at the Super Bowl.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 12.

Derwin James recorded seven tackles and intercepted a pass Sunday for the Chargers.
Derwin James recorded seven tackles and intercepted a pass Sunday for the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

The biggest FSU news from Sunday's action came when Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook left Minnesota's contest versus the 49ers in the second half and did not return. News came back that the shoulder injury isn't season-ending, but Cook could be out for a few weeks.

Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 773 rushing yards, adding four scores on the ground and 27 catches for over 200 yards receiving.

On a more positive note, L.A. Chargers safety Derwin James was at it again on Sunday, picking off his second pass of the season and bringing his 2021 tackle total up to 93.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was active this week with a sack and six tackles in a loss at Miami. He has eight sacks so far, in what's shaping up to be a Pro Bowl season.

MORE NFL TALK: Warchant TV Replay: Sunday Smash recaps FSU's 2021 season in review, plus weekend football action around the country

More on the injury front, the Panthers got one Cam back in the form of their star former MVP quarterback Newton -- but FSU's Cam Erving wasn't able to return to the offensive line the past few weeks. His status is up in the air with a calf injury.

For the Houston Texans, safety and former FSU national champion Terrence Brooks returned to start this week after playing just one snap in his first game back from injury last week.

Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. sustained a concussion during Week 11 in his start against the Steelers. He didn't play in the Chargers' loss to Denver.

Unfortunately, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Bobby Hart was cut last week, despite starting two out of four games for the team. Hart then quickly landed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad a few days later. Another FSU lineman, Rick Leonard, caught on with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last week.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 12
Name Pos. Team (Record) Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints (5-6)

L vs BUF 31-6

Injured reserve: torn ACL (Nov.)

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams (7-4)

L @ GB 36-28

Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

L @ SF 34-26

10 Car, 39 Yds; 6 Rec, 64 Yds, 7 targets

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers (6-5)

L @ DEN 28-13

DNP: healthy scratch

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

W vs PIT 41-10

DNP: Inactive with hamstring/thigh injury

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

No Game- BYE

Last week: (Started, 83 snaps, 42.8 overall OFF grade)

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers (5-7)

L @ MIA 33-10

DNP, Injured reserve: calf

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears (4-7)

W @ DET 16-14

started game, 2 Tkl, 22 snaps, 57.2 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

No Game- BYE

DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans (2-8)

L vs NYJ 21-14

2 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 24 snaps, 65.0 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers (5-7)

L @ MIA 33-10

started game, 6 Tkl, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 49 snaps, 90.3 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

No Game- BYE

Last week: (3 Tkl, 17 snaps, 67.6 overall DEF grade)

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears (3-7)

L vs BAL 16-13

DNP: inactive with rib injury

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

L @ SF 34-26

DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

L @ CIN 41-10

DNP: Injured reserve

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears (4-7)

W @ DET 16-14

6 Tkl, 26 snaps, 43.0 overall DEF grade

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams (7-4)

L @ GB 36-28

started game, 6 Tkl, 82 snaps, 56.1 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers (6-5)

L @ DEN 28-13

started game, 7 Tkl, 1 INT, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 62 snaps, 91.1 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints (5-6)

L vs BUF 31-6

started game, 4 Tkl, 1TFL, 60 snaps, 41.7 overall DEF grade

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos (6-5)

W vs LAC 28-13

started game, 2 Tkl, 1 PBU, 71 snaps, 69.5 overall DEF grade

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans (2-9)

L vs NYJ 21--14

started game, 5 Tkl, 58 snaps, 38.5 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

L vs TB 38-31

started game, 5 Tkl, 1 PBU, 38 snaps, 65.4 overall DEF grade

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets (3-8)

W @ HOU 21-14

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers (6-5)

L @ DEN 28-13

1 Tkl, 13 snaps, 63.1 overall DEF grade

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers (6-5)

L @ DEN 28-13

DNP: concussion last week

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets (3-8)

W @ HOU 21-14

Injured reserve: undisclosed

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants (4-7)

W vs PHI 13-7

2/3 FG, long of 39, 1/1 XP

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

L @ NYG 13-7

started game, 1 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 41 snaps, 62.7 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

W vs CLE 16-10

16 Car, 52 Yds; 1 Rec, 8 Yds, 1 target

Dustin Hopkins

K

LA Chargers (6-5)

L @ DEN 28-13

0/1 FG, 1/1 XP
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

{{ article.author_name }}