NFL 'Noles Week 4: RB Cook, DT Goldman return to action

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 4.

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.

After sitting our the first three weeks with a knee injury, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman returned to play in his first NFL game since way back in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Goldman started in his first game back and helped the Bears take down division rival Detroit, 24-21.

Staying in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings saw their star running back return this week, but Dalvin Cook was eased back into the offense with only nine carries in a loss to the Browns (Cook did have six targets through the air).

While another FSU running back was also used sparingly in San Francisco, the 49ers' Jacques Patrick will remember his two attempts for 12 yards for years to come. Patrick carried the ball for the very first time in the NFL after serving previously as a practice squad player.

Fresh off a busy few weeks that included two more 'Noles landing on active rosters and another FSU alum re-signing a massive contract extension, there was just one FSU-related transaction this week in the pros. Tight end Ryan Izzo signed on with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad roster.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: