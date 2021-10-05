 'Noles in the NFL: Week 4 recap on FSU stars in the pros
NFL 'Noles Week 4: RB Cook, DT Goldman return to action

Austin Cox
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 4.

Former FSU star Derwin James celebrates after the Chargers knocked off the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
After sitting our the first three weeks with a knee injury, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman returned to play in his first NFL game since way back in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Goldman started in his first game back and helped the Bears take down division rival Detroit, 24-21.

Staying in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings saw their star running back return this week, but Dalvin Cook was eased back into the offense with only nine carries in a loss to the Browns (Cook did have six targets through the air).

While another FSU running back was also used sparingly in San Francisco, the 49ers' Jacques Patrick will remember his two attempts for 12 yards for years to come. Patrick carried the ball for the very first time in the NFL after serving previously as a practice squad player.

Fresh off a busy few weeks that included two more 'Noles landing on active rosters and another FSU alum re-signing a massive contract extension, there was just one FSU-related transaction this week in the pros. Tight end Ryan Izzo signed on with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad roster.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 4
Name Pos. Team Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints

L vs NYG 27-21

17/23, 226 Yds, 1 Pass TD

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams

L vs ARI 37-20

Injured Reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings

L vs CLE 14-7

9 Car, 34 Yds, 2 Rec, 10 Yds, 6 targets

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers

W vs LVR 28-14

17 snaps special teams, no stats

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

W vs JAX 24-21 (Thurs)

1 Rec, 18 Yds, 1 target, 20 snaps, 80.1 overall OFF grade

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals

W @ LAR 37-20

76 snaps, 52.4 OFF grade

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers

L @ DAL 36-28

70 snaps, 48.8 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears

W vs DET 24-14

31 snaps, 30.1 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs

W @ PHI 42-30

16 snaps, 46.6 overall DEF grade

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans

L @ BUF 40-0

4 Tkl, 37 snaps, 66.8 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers

L @ DAL 36-28

4 Tkl, 1 PBU, 58 snaps, 57.5 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs

W @ PHI 42-30

1 Tkl, 22 snaps, 68.7 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears

W vs DET 24-14

1 Tkl, 28 snaps, 45.9 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings

L vs CLE 14-7

Injured Reserve

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers

L @ GB 27-17

DNP (healthy scratch)

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears

W vs DET 24-14

DNP (healthy scratch)

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams

L vs ARI 37-20

5 Tkl, 1 TFL, 2 PBU

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers

W vs LVR 28-14

6 Tkl, INT

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints

L vs NYG 27-21

1 snap

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos

L vs BAL 23-7

Injured reserve: hamstring

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans

L @ BUF 40-0

3 Tkl, 16 snaps, 60.7 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts

W @ MIA 27-17

4 Tkl, 51 snaps, 57.5 overall DEF grade

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets

W vs TEN 27-24 OT

Injured reserve: torn triceps

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers

W vs LVR 28-14

15 snaps special teams, no stats

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers

W vs LVR 28-14

4 Tkl, 1 PBU

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets

W vs TEN 27-24 OT

DNP (healthy scratch)

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants

W @ NO 27-21

2/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 48

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football

W @ ATL 34-30

1/1 FG, 1/3 XP, long of 21

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles

L vs KC

42-30

2 Tkl, 46 snaps, 58.0 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens

W at DEN 23-7

1 Car, 4 Yds

Jacques Patrick

RB

San Francisco 49ers

L vs SEA 28-21

2 Car, 12 Yds, First-ever NFL rushing attempt
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

---------------------------------------------------

