NFL 'Noles Week 4: RB Cook, DT Goldman return to action
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already stood out after the first month of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring lineman and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 4.
After sitting our the first three weeks with a knee injury, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman returned to play in his first NFL game since way back in Week 16 of the 2019 season. Goldman started in his first game back and helped the Bears take down division rival Detroit, 24-21.
Staying in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings saw their star running back return this week, but Dalvin Cook was eased back into the offense with only nine carries in a loss to the Browns (Cook did have six targets through the air).
While another FSU running back was also used sparingly in San Francisco, the 49ers' Jacques Patrick will remember his two attempts for 12 yards for years to come. Patrick carried the ball for the very first time in the NFL after serving previously as a practice squad player.
Fresh off a busy few weeks that included two more 'Noles landing on active rosters and another FSU alum re-signing a massive contract extension, there was just one FSU-related transaction this week in the pros. Tight end Ryan Izzo signed on with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad roster.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
L vs NYG 27-21
|
17/23, 226 Yds, 1 Pass TD
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams
|
L vs ARI 37-20
|
Injured Reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
L vs CLE 14-7
|
9 Car, 34 Yds, 2 Rec, 10 Yds, 6 targets
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers
|
W vs LVR 28-14
|
17 snaps special teams, no stats
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
W vs JAX 24-21 (Thurs)
|
1 Rec, 18 Yds, 1 target, 20 snaps, 80.1 overall OFF grade
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
W @ LAR 37-20
|
76 snaps, 52.4 OFF grade
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers
|
L @ DAL 36-28
|
70 snaps, 48.8 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears
|
W vs DET 24-14
|
31 snaps, 30.1 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
W @ PHI 42-30
|
16 snaps, 46.6 overall DEF grade
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans
|
L @ BUF 40-0
|
4 Tkl, 37 snaps, 66.8 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers
|
L @ DAL 36-28
|
4 Tkl, 1 PBU, 58 snaps, 57.5 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
W @ PHI 42-30
|
1 Tkl, 22 snaps, 68.7 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears
|
W vs DET 24-14
|
1 Tkl, 28 snaps, 45.9 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
L vs CLE 14-7
|
Injured Reserve
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
L @ GB 27-17
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears
|
W vs DET 24-14
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams
|
L vs ARI 37-20
|
5 Tkl, 1 TFL, 2 PBU
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W vs LVR 28-14
|
6 Tkl, INT
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints
|
L vs NYG 27-21
|
1 snap
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos
|
L vs BAL 23-7
|
Injured reserve: hamstring
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans
|
L @ BUF 40-0
|
3 Tkl, 16 snaps, 60.7 overall DEF grade
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
W @ MIA 27-17
|
4 Tkl, 51 snaps, 57.5 overall DEF grade
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets
|
W vs TEN 27-24 OT
|
Injured reserve: torn triceps
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers
|
W vs LVR 28-14
|
15 snaps special teams, no stats
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers
|
W vs LVR 28-14
|
4 Tkl, 1 PBU
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets
|
W vs TEN 27-24 OT
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants
|
W @ NO 27-21
|
2/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 48
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football
|
W @ ATL 34-30
|
1/1 FG, 1/3 XP, long of 21
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
L vs KC
42-30
|
2 Tkl, 46 snaps, 58.0 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
W at DEN 23-7
|
1 Car, 4 Yds
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
L vs SEA 28-21
|
2 Car, 12 Yds, First-ever NFL rushing attempt
---------------------------------------------------
