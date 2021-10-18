NFL 'Noles Week 6: Dalvin Cook returns to power Vikings to win
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed through the first month and a half of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 6.
All eyes in Minnesota were on Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, who carried the load and then some this week in an overtime win.
Even though he was coming off an ankle injury he's dealt with for weeks, Cook toted the ball 29 times and powered over several defenders to reach across for his lone rushing score. The Vikings would end up edging the Carolina Panthers, 34-28, on a walk-off touchdown.
Recent Ravens acquisition Devonta Freeman is starting to settle into the backfield in Baltimore. Freeman led the team in carries and rushing yards for the first time this season, also finding the end zone in the Ravens' blowout win over the Chargers.
On the injury front, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals waited until the eve of Week 6 on Saturday to place starting center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. Hudson suffered blows to his ribs and shoulder and will be out until at least Week 9.
Not only did two members of FSU's 2013 national championship team return from injury in Week 6, both started and played every snap for their franchises. Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby hadn't played since opening day, while Panthers offensive lineman Cam Erving also returned to action on Sunday.
There were two FSU-related NFL transactions this past week. After a long stint on their practice squad, Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was cut from the New Orleans practice unit. Also on Tuesday of last week, the San Francisco 49ers cut running back Jacques Patrick from their 53-man roster.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team (Record)
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams (5-1)
|
W @ NYG 38-12
|
Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
|
W at CAR 34-28 OT
|
29 Car, 140 Yds, 1 TD, 2 Rec, 3 Yds, 3 targets
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
L at BAL 34-6
|
3 snaps, no stats
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)
|
W at DET 34-11
|
1 Rec, 7 Yds, 1 TD, 1 target, 24 snaps, 66.6 overall OFF grade
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals (6-0)
|
W at CLE 37-14
|
Injured reserve: ribs (eligible to return Week 9)
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers (3-3)
|
L vs MIN 34-28 OT
|
74 snaps, 58.2 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears (3-3)
|
L vs GB 24-14
|
3 Tkl, 27 snaps, 62.1 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)
|
W at WAS 31-13
|
DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans (1-5)
|
L at IND 31-3
|
3 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 23 snaps, 67.9 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers (3-3)
|
L vs MIN 34-28 OT
|
6 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 69 snaps, 69.9 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)
|
W at WAS 31-13
|
2 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 31 snaps, 55.3 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears (3-3)
|
L vs GB 24-14
|
1 QB hit, 11 snaps, 53.3 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
|
W at CAR 34-28 OT
|
DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)
|
W vs SEA 23-20 OT
|
DNP, Injured reserve
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears (3-3)
|
L vs GB 24-14
|
DNP (healthy scratch)
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams (5-1)
|
W @ NYG 38-11
|
6 Tkl, 57 snaps, 64.9 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
L at BAL 34-6
|
8 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 65 snaps, 85.0 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos (3-3)
|
L vs LV 34-24
|
5 Tkl, 55 snaps, 47.7 overall DEF grade
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans (1-5)
|
L at IND 31-3
|
1 Tkl, 11 snaps, 49.8 overall DEF grade
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts (2-4)
|
W vs HOU 31-3
|
5 Tkl, 73 snaps, 61.0 overall DEF grade
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A (Injured reserve: torn triceps)
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
L at BAL 34-6
|
1 Tkl, 11 snaps, 29.8 overall DEF grade
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
L at BAL 34-6
|
4 Tkl, 65 snaps, 56.7 overall DEF grade
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A (Injured reserve)
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants (1-5)
|
L vs LAR 38-11
|
1/1 FG, long of 51
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
Washington Football (2-4)
|
L vs KC 31-13
|
2/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 50
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)
|
L vs TB 28-22
|
6 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 59 snaps, 55.0 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
|
W vs LAC 34-6
|
9 Car, 53 Yd, 1 TD, 2 targets, 21 snaps
---------------------------------------------------
