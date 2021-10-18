NFL 'Noles Week 6: Dalvin Cook returns to power Vikings to win

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed through the first month and a half of the season. Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders. Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 6. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

The Minnessota Vikings were no doubt happy with the return of Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' overtime win. (USAToday Sports Images)

All eyes in Minnesota were on Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, who carried the load and then some this week in an overtime win. Even though he was coming off an ankle injury he's dealt with for weeks, Cook toted the ball 29 times and powered over several defenders to reach across for his lone rushing score. The Vikings would end up edging the Carolina Panthers, 34-28, on a walk-off touchdown.

Recent Ravens acquisition Devonta Freeman is starting to settle into the backfield in Baltimore. Freeman led the team in carries and rushing yards for the first time this season, also finding the end zone in the Ravens' blowout win over the Chargers. On the injury front, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals waited until the eve of Week 6 on Saturday to place starting center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. Hudson suffered blows to his ribs and shoulder and will be out until at least Week 9. Not only did two members of FSU's 2013 national championship team return from injury in Week 6, both started and played every snap for their franchises. Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby hadn't played since opening day, while Panthers offensive lineman Cam Erving also returned to action on Sunday. There were two FSU-related NFL transactions this past week. After a long stint on their practice squad, Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was cut from the New Orleans practice unit. Also on Tuesday of last week, the San Francisco 49ers cut running back Jacques Patrick from their 53-man roster. Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: