 'Noles in the NFL: Week 6 recap on FSU stars in the pros
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 19:47:05 -0500') }} football

NFL 'Noles Week 6: Dalvin Cook returns to power Vikings to win

Austin Cox • Warchant
Staff Writer
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed through the first month and a half of the season.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 6.

The Minnessota Vikings were no doubt happy with the return of Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' overtime win.
All eyes in Minnesota were on Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, who carried the load and then some this week in an overtime win.

Even though he was coming off an ankle injury he's dealt with for weeks, Cook toted the ball 29 times and powered over several defenders to reach across for his lone rushing score. The Vikings would end up edging the Carolina Panthers, 34-28, on a walk-off touchdown.

Recent Ravens acquisition Devonta Freeman is starting to settle into the backfield in Baltimore. Freeman led the team in carries and rushing yards for the first time this season, also finding the end zone in the Ravens' blowout win over the Chargers.

On the injury front, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals waited until the eve of Week 6 on Saturday to place starting center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. Hudson suffered blows to his ribs and shoulder and will be out until at least Week 9.

Not only did two members of FSU's 2013 national championship team return from injury in Week 6, both started and played every snap for their franchises. Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby hadn't played since opening day, while Panthers offensive lineman Cam Erving also returned to action on Sunday.

There were two FSU-related NFL transactions this past week. After a long stint on their practice squad, Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was cut from the New Orleans practice unit. Also on Tuesday of last week, the San Francisco 49ers cut running back Jacques Patrick from their 53-man roster.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:

2021 Florida State Seminoles in the NFL: Week 6
Name Pos. Team (Record) Opp., Result Statistics*, Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

No game: Bye Week

N/A

Cam Akers

RB

LA Rams (5-1)

W @ NYG 38-12

Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)

Dalvin Cook

RB

Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

W at CAR 34-28 OT

29 Car, 140 Yds, 1 TD, 2 Rec, 3 Yds, 3 targets

Gabe Nabers

FB

LA Chargers (4-2)

L at BAL 34-6

3 snaps, no stats

Auden Tate

WR

Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

W at DET 34-11

1 Rec, 7 Yds, 1 TD, 1 target, 24 snaps, 66.6 overall OFF grade

Rodney Hudson

C

Arizona Cardinals (6-0)

W at CLE 37-14

Injured reserve: ribs (eligible to return Week 9)

Cameron Erving

LT

Carolina Panthers (3-3)

L vs MIN 34-28 OT

74 snaps, 58.2 overall OFF grade

Eddie Goldman

DT

Chicago Bears (3-3)

L vs GB 24-14

3 Tkl, 27 snaps, 62.1 overall DEF grade

Josh Kaindoh

DE

Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

W at WAS 31-13

DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle

DeMarcus Walker

DE

Houston Texans (1-5)

L at IND 31-3

3 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 23 snaps, 67.9 overall DEF grade

Brian Burns

DE

Carolina Panthers (3-3)

L vs MIN 34-28 OT

6 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 69 snaps, 69.9 overall DEF grade

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

W at WAS 31-13

2 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 31 snaps, 55.3 overall DEF grade

Mario Edwards

DE

Chicago Bears (3-3)

L vs GB 24-14

1 QB hit, 11 snaps, 53.3 overall DEF grade

Janarius Robinson

DE

Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

W at CAR 34-28 OT

DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg

Demarcus Christmas

DT

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)

W vs SEA 23-20 OT

DNP, Injured reserve

Christian Jones

LB

Chicago Bears (3-3)

L vs GB 24-14

DNP (healthy scratch)

Jalen Ramsey

CB

LA Rams (5-1)

W @ NYG 38-11

6 Tkl, 57 snaps, 64.9 overall DEF grade

Derwin James

S

LA Chargers (4-2)

L at BAL 34-6

8 Tkl, 1 QB hit, 65 snaps, 85.0 overall DEF grade

P.J. Williams

CB

New Orleans Saints (3-2)

No game: Bye Week

N/A

Ronald Darby

CB

Denver Broncos (3-3)

L vs LV 34-24

5 Tkl, 55 snaps, 47.7 overall DEF grade

Terrence Brooks

S

Houston Texans (1-5)

L at IND 31-3

1 Tkl, 11 snaps, 49.8 overall DEF grade

Xavier Rhodes

CB

Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

W vs HOU 31-3

5 Tkl, 73 snaps, 61.0 overall DEF grade

Lamarcus Joyner

S

New York Jets (1-4)

No game: Bye Week

N/A (Injured reserve: torn triceps)

Trey Marshall

S

LA Chargers (4-2)

L at BAL 34-6

1 Tkl, 11 snaps, 29.8 overall DEF grade

Asante Samuel Jr.

CB

LA Chargers (4-2)

L at BAL 34-6

4 Tkl, 65 snaps, 56.7 overall DEF grade

Hamsah Nasirildeen

LB

New York Jets (1-4)

No game: Bye Week

N/A (Injured reserve)

Graham Gano

K

New York Giants (1-5)

L vs LAR 38-11

1/1 FG, long of 51

Dustin Hopkins

K

Washington Football (2-4)

L vs KC 31-13

2/3 FG, 1/1 XP, long of 50

Josh Sweat

DE

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

L vs TB 28-22

6 Tkl, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 59 snaps, 55.0 overall DEF grade

Devonta Freeman

RB

Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

W vs LAC 34-6

9 Car, 53 Yd, 1 TD, 2 targets, 21 snaps
* = all snap counts and grades are courtesy of PFF

---------------------------------------------------

