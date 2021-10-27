NFL 'Noles Week 7: Jalen Ramsey, DeMarcus Walker, Brian Burns all shine

Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 7.

Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed through the first two months of the season.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions had something to prove when quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff lined up under center. The two were traded for each other this offseason, and Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey made sure to prove the Rams correct, picking off his former teammate with a critical red-zone interception. The FSU alum was also one of the highest-graded defenders in the league this week.

There were a few FSU alum standouts along the defensive line during Week 7 action as well. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker graded out as Houston's top defender and recorded a sack, while Brian Burns was not to be outdone and stuffed the stat sheet with a sack and three tackles for a loss for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Christian Jones saw his first playing time since Week 3 in the Bears' blowout loss to Tampa Bay. Also, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston earned a win in prime time on Monday Night Football with an efficient 220 yards and a touchdown passing, no turnovers, plus 40 yards on the ground.

While he returned last week from injury, Panthers tackle Cam Erving headed back to the bench when he was downgraded to out Saturday afternoon as his neck injury returned and was compounded by an unrelated illness. Also, Texans safety Terrence Brooks is out until at least Week 11 with a lung contusion, and Cardinals center Rodney Hudson continued his stint on the injured reserve.

It was another busy week for NFL 'Noles transactions. Formerly of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, Bobby Hart was added to the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster during the week, and he saw solid snaps in his first game. Washington cut Dustin Hopkins after seven seasons with the team.

Veteran running back Chris Thompson signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad, and tackle Derrick Kelly also landed back on his feet with the New York Giants practice squad.

Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: