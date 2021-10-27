NFL 'Noles Week 7: Jalen Ramsey, DeMarcus Walker, Brian Burns all shine
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed through the first two months of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 7.
Both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions had something to prove when quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff lined up under center. The two were traded for each other this offseason, and Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey made sure to prove the Rams correct, picking off his former teammate with a critical red-zone interception. The FSU alum was also one of the highest-graded defenders in the league this week.
There were a few FSU alum standouts along the defensive line during Week 7 action as well. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker graded out as Houston's top defender and recorded a sack, while Brian Burns was not to be outdone and stuffed the stat sheet with a sack and three tackles for a loss for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Christian Jones saw his first playing time since Week 3 in the Bears' blowout loss to Tampa Bay. Also, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston earned a win in prime time on Monday Night Football with an efficient 220 yards and a touchdown passing, no turnovers, plus 40 yards on the ground.
While he returned last week from injury, Panthers tackle Cam Erving headed back to the bench when he was downgraded to out Saturday afternoon as his neck injury returned and was compounded by an unrelated illness. Also, Texans safety Terrence Brooks is out until at least Week 11 with a lung contusion, and Cardinals center Rodney Hudson continued his stint on the injured reserve.
It was another busy week for NFL 'Noles transactions. Formerly of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, Bobby Hart was added to the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster during the week, and he saw solid snaps in his first game. Washington cut Dustin Hopkins after seven seasons with the team.
Veteran running back Chris Thompson signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad, and tackle Derrick Kelly also landed back on his feet with the New York Giants practice squad.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team (Record)
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints (4-2)
|
w @ SEA 13-10
|
19/35, 222 Yds, 1 TD, 8 Car, 40 Yds
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams (6-1)
|
W vs DET 28-19
|
Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)
|
W @ BAL 41-17
|
No stats, 18 snaps, 56.0 overall OFF grade
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals (7-0)
|
W vs HOU 31-5
|
Injured reserve: ribs (eligible to return Week 9)
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers (3-4)
|
L @ NYG 25-3
|
DNP: Out with Illness, neck injury
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears (3-4)
|
L @ TB 38-3
|
No stats, started game, 28 snaps, 30.1 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)
|
L @ TEN 27-3
|
DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans (1-6)
|
L @ ARI 31-5
|
4 Tkl, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 34 snaps, 78.4 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers (3-4)
|
L @ NYG 25-3
|
4 Tkl, 1 sack, 3 TFL, 2 QB hits, 54 snaps, 67.2 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs (3-4)
|
L @ TEN 27-3
|
3 Tkl, 30 snaps, 55.6 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears (3-4)
|
L @ TB 38-3
|
1 Tkl, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 22 snaps, 63.1 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
DNP, Injured reserve
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears (3-4)
|
L @ TB 38-3
|
1 Tkl, 15 snaps, 66.0 overall DEF grade
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams (6-1)
|
W vs DET 28-19
|
6 Tkl, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 70 snaps, 90.9 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints (3-2)
|
W @ SEA 13-10
|
1 Tkl,
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos (3-4)
|
L @ CLE 17-14
|
8 Tkl, 1 TFL, 70 snaps, 58.6 overall DEF grade
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans (1-6)
|
L @ ARI 31-5
|
Injured reserve: chest (eligible to return Week 11)
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
|
W @ SF 30-18
|
4 Tkl, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 48 snaps, 82.8 overall DEF grade
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A (Injured reserve: torn triceps)
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers (4-2)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets (1-4)
|
No game: Bye Week
|
N/A (Injured reserve)
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants (2-5)
|
W vs CAR 25-3
|
3/3 FG, long of 53, 2/2 XP
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)
|
L @ LV 33-22
|
1 Tkl, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, 49 snaps, 60.9 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
|
L vs CIN 41-17
|
4 Car, 14 Yd, 1 TD, 3 targets, 3 rec, 25 Yds, 29 snaps
|
Bobby Hart
|
LT
|
Tennessee Titans (5-2)
|
W vs KC 27-3
|
42 snaps in 1st game with team, 46.8 overall OFF grade
---------------------------------------------------
