NFL 'Noles Week 8: Winston out for year; James delivers another big game

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season. Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders. Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 8. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Derwin James recorded 13 tackles Sunday for the Chargers. (USAToday Sports Images)

With his team ahead by two points and facing legendary quarterback Tom Brady, defensive back P.J. Williams and the New Orleans Saints were hardly chalking up the win with more than a minute left to play on Sunday. Williams then made arguably the defensive play of the day when he picked off Brady and took it all the way back for a touchdown to seal the win for the Saints.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QLkouIFdpbGxpYW1zIFBpY2stNiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NhaW50cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NhaW50czwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UQnZzTk8/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUQnZzTk88L2E+IG9uIEZP WDxicj7wn5OxOiBORkwgYXBwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ob3Az QkVDREVOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9wM0JFQ0RFTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNDU0OTUzNjgzMDcwNzc1Mjk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

While the play was one of the best of the season for an FSU alum, the Bucs-Saints matchup had a painful start for another past Seminole. Florida State's sole starting quarterback in the pros, Saints star Jameis Winston, tore his ACL in the first half. Winston initially attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but he later had to be helped to the sideline. The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is out for the rest of 2021, and he also reportedly suffered damage to his MCL. MORE NFL TALK: Warchant TV Replay: Sunday Smash recaps FSU-Clemson, previews N.C. State

There was plenty of good news for former FSU stars. For Chargers star safety Derwin James, an afternoon leading the team in tackles has become just another day at the office. James recorded 13 stops, 7 solo, and is well on his way to an All-Pro season in 2021. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff twice in only 30 snaps. More news on the injury front for 'Noles in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals receiver Auden Tate was held out with a hamstring injury Sunday. Also, Panthers left tackle Cam Erving returned to start and play every snap in Carolina's win over Atlanta, while Cardinals center Rodney Hudson could return from the IR list as soon as this week. There was just one transaction this week, but it was a somewhat significant move, as former Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. He was immediately elevated to the starting role. Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL: