As the college football season gets into full swing, Florida State commitments and recruiting targets are getting further into their seasons across the country. Here are some standout performances from Seminole commits and targets in the last two weeks of games.

TE commit Chase Loftin has started his senior year with an impressive pair of performances. He hauled in a team-high 13 receptions for 128 yards in a season-opening loss to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School. Loftin then followed up that performance with a five-catch, 111 yard and two-touchdown performance against Millard West on Thursday.

2026 QB commit Brady Smigiel and Newbury Park continue to steamroll their way early in the season. Smigiel put in back-to-back three passing touchdown performances against Arroyo Grande and Pacifica to bring the Panthers to 3-0. In the last two games, Smigiel has gone 30-47, throwing for 391 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also has multiple rushing touchdowns, including a 65 yard run on the second play from scrimmage against Pacifica.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIHBsYXkgZnJvbSBzY3JpbW1hZ2UsIEJyYWR5 IFNtaWdpZWwgc2hvd3Mgb2ZmIGhpcyBpbXByb3ZlZCBzcGVlZC4gNjUgeWFy ZHMuIE5ld2J1cnkgUGFyayA3LCBQYWNpZmljYSAwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOE5GWlhBcTlpbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhORlpYQXE5 aW88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgZXJpYyBzb25kaGVpbWVyIChAbGF0c29uZGhl aW1lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sYXRzb25kaGVp bWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyMjM4MTkyODM5NTUzMDQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Florida State's wide receiver commits continue to have strong performances in recent games. After a quiet game against American Heritage, CJ Wiley had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against Alpharetta (Ga.) High School. Daylan McCutcheon and the LoveJoy Mustangs have gotten off to an 0-2 start but McCutcheon has played well. He caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in his season opener against Lubbock-Cooper (Texas). In three games so far this season for Rock Hill (S.C.), Malik Clark has caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He's been a bright spot in the Bearcat offense that has gotten off to a 1-2 start.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIHJ1biBhZnRlciB0aGUgY2F0Y2ggYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FtZXJpY2FuSGVyaXRhZ2U/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbWVyaWNhbkhlcml0 YWdlPC9hPiBIUyAoRkwpIDIwMjUgUkIgQnlyb24gTG91aXMgKDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25sb3Vpc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9ubG91aXNfPC9hPikgdnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NoYW1pbmFkZU1hZG9ubmE/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDaGFtaW5hZGVNYWRvbm5h PC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+OpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RoYVJlYWxTbGVlcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhhUmVhbFNs ZWVwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWnp6c3JKOTZxRiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p6enNySjk2cUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2xlZXBl ciBBdGhsZXRlcyAoQFNsZWVwZXJBdGgxZXRlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbGVlcGVyQXRoMWV0ZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI0Mjkx MDI3NjQwNTY5Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=