PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Nick's Notes: More standout performances from FSU commits and targets

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

As the college football season gets into full swing, Florida State commitments and recruiting targets are getting further into their seasons across the country. Here are some standout performances from Seminole commits and targets in the last two weeks of games.

TE commit Chase Loftin has started his senior year with an impressive pair of performances. He hauled in a team-high 13 receptions for 128 yards in a season-opening loss to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School. Loftin then followed up that performance with a five-catch, 111 yard and two-touchdown performance against Millard West on Thursday.

Advertisement

2026 QB commit Brady Smigiel and Newbury Park continue to steamroll their way early in the season. Smigiel put in back-to-back three passing touchdown performances against Arroyo Grande and Pacifica to bring the Panthers to 3-0. In the last two games, Smigiel has gone 30-47, throwing for 391 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also has multiple rushing touchdowns, including a 65 yard run on the second play from scrimmage against Pacifica.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIHBsYXkgZnJvbSBzY3JpbW1hZ2UsIEJyYWR5 IFNtaWdpZWwgc2hvd3Mgb2ZmIGhpcyBpbXByb3ZlZCBzcGVlZC4gNjUgeWFy ZHMuIE5ld2J1cnkgUGFyayA3LCBQYWNpZmljYSAwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOE5GWlhBcTlpbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhORlpYQXE5 aW88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgZXJpYyBzb25kaGVpbWVyIChAbGF0c29uZGhl aW1lcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sYXRzb25kaGVp bWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyMjM4MTkyODM5NTUzMDQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Florida State's wide receiver commits continue to have strong performances in recent games.

After a quiet game against American Heritage, CJ Wiley had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against Alpharetta (Ga.) High School.

Daylan McCutcheon and the LoveJoy Mustangs have gotten off to an 0-2 start but McCutcheon has played well. He caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in his season opener against Lubbock-Cooper (Texas).

In three games so far this season for Rock Hill (S.C.), Malik Clark has caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He's been a bright spot in the Bearcat offense that has gotten off to a 1-2 start.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIHJ1biBhZnRlciB0aGUgY2F0Y2ggYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FtZXJpY2FuSGVyaXRhZ2U/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbWVyaWNhbkhlcml0 YWdlPC9hPiBIUyAoRkwpIDIwMjUgUkIgQnlyb24gTG91aXMgKDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25sb3Vpc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9ubG91aXNfPC9hPikgdnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NoYW1pbmFkZU1hZG9ubmE/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDaGFtaW5hZGVNYWRvbm5h PC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+OpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RoYVJlYWxTbGVlcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhhUmVhbFNs ZWVwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWnp6c3JKOTZxRiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p6enNySjk2cUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2xlZXBl ciBBdGhsZXRlcyAoQFNsZWVwZXJBdGgxZXRlcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbGVlcGVyQXRoMWV0ZXMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI0Mjkx MDI3NjQwNTY5Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage went on the road to face Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna on Friday in a matchup that featured multiple Florida State commits and targets. Florida State safety commit Zae Thomas had six tackles for Heritage while running back target Byron Louis had another outstanding rushing performance — rushing 18 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 78 yards.

For Chaminade Madonna, 2026 ATH Derrek Cooper rushed 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 25 yards and defensively had five tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Koby Howard, a Penn State commit who previously was being recruiting hard by Florida State, had five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvbmljay1zLW5vdGVzLW1vcmUtc3RhbmRvdXQtcGVyZm9y bWFuY2VzLWZyb20tZnN1LWNvbW1pdHMtYW5kLXRhcmdldHMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmZsb3Jp ZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5pY2stcy1ub3Rlcy1tb3Jl LXN0YW5kb3V0LXBlcmZvcm1hbmNlcy1mcm9tLWZzdS1jb21taXRzLWFuZC10 YXJnZXRzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK