Nick's Notes: More standout performances from FSU commits and targets
As the college football season gets into full swing, Florida State commitments and recruiting targets are getting further into their seasons across the country. Here are some standout performances from Seminole commits and targets in the last two weeks of games.
TE commit Chase Loftin has started his senior year with an impressive pair of performances. He hauled in a team-high 13 receptions for 128 yards in a season-opening loss to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School. Loftin then followed up that performance with a five-catch, 111 yard and two-touchdown performance against Millard West on Thursday.
2026 QB commit Brady Smigiel and Newbury Park continue to steamroll their way early in the season. Smigiel put in back-to-back three passing touchdown performances against Arroyo Grande and Pacifica to bring the Panthers to 3-0. In the last two games, Smigiel has gone 30-47, throwing for 391 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also has multiple rushing touchdowns, including a 65 yard run on the second play from scrimmage against Pacifica.
Florida State's wide receiver commits continue to have strong performances in recent games.
After a quiet game against American Heritage, CJ Wiley had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against Alpharetta (Ga.) High School.
Daylan McCutcheon and the LoveJoy Mustangs have gotten off to an 0-2 start but McCutcheon has played well. He caught four passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns in his season opener against Lubbock-Cooper (Texas).
In three games so far this season for Rock Hill (S.C.), Malik Clark has caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He's been a bright spot in the Bearcat offense that has gotten off to a 1-2 start.
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage went on the road to face Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna on Friday in a matchup that featured multiple Florida State commits and targets. Florida State safety commit Zae Thomas had six tackles for Heritage while running back target Byron Louis had another outstanding rushing performance — rushing 18 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 78 yards.
For Chaminade Madonna, 2026 ATH Derrek Cooper rushed 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 25 yards and defensively had five tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Koby Howard, a Penn State commit who previously was being recruiting hard by Florida State, had five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple