No. 9 FSU 83, Miami 79 OT

It looked like it just wasn't going to be Florida State's day.



The Miami Hurricanes were up by nine points with less than six minutes to go. They were up by seven with less than four minutes remaining.

But FSU just kept scratching and clawing.

The Seminoles tightened up on defense, forcing multiple turnovers down the stretch, M.J. Walker scored 9 points during a 13-4 run to close the second half and Devin Vassell scored the final five points in overtime as FSU extended its winning streak to nine with an 83-79 win over Miami in Coral Gables.