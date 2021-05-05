The Seminoles dominated the first half, outshooting Penn State 18-2, but the Seminoles trailed for the first time all season when the Nittany Lions scored in the 20th minute. Penn State took advantage of Emily Madril slipping as Frankie Tagliaferri put one in the back of the net off of assists from Ally Schlegel and Sam Coffey.

Florida State is now 14-2-1 all-time in the round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament and 66-17-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

CARY, N.C. – The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (13-0) advanced to the Elite 8 for the third straight season and 15th time in program history with a 3-1 win Wednesday over Penn State (12-3-1).

It took Florida State 13 shots, but the Seminoles finally converted in the 31st minute. Yujie Zhao served in a perfect corner kick that found Kristina Lynch then the back of the net to tie the game at one. It was Lynch’s fourth goal of the season and Zhao’s fourth assist.

Florida State got off four shots and two corner kicks in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The 'Noles then grabbed their first lead of the afternoon in the 62nd minute on a goal from Clara Robbins, her team-leading sixth of the season. Gabby Carle entered the box from the left side and passed it to the top of the box, where Robbins fired a shot into the right side of the net.

Seven minutes later, the Garnet and Gold put the game out of reach after Gabby Carle scored her second goal of the tournament, this one on a penalty kick.

Florida State held the advantage in shots as the 'Noles had 32 compared to Penn State’s two. The Seminoles also had 12 corner kicks to their zero. Florida State had possession of the ball for 77 percent of the game.

FSU now plays Duke for the third time this season in the Elite 8. The Seminoles and Blue Devils meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. with a shot at the College Cup on the line.

