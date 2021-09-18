No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter assures fans: 'Staying committed' with FSU

Georgia athlete Travis Hunter , a five-star prospect who has been committed to FSU since March 2020 and is seen as the bell cow of the Seminoles' 2022 recruiting class, repeatedly told fans on social media late Saturday night that he is sticking with FSU.

Florida State's 2021 football season is off to an awful start, but it apparently hasn't done anything to hurt the Seminoles' chances with the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

During a streaming session on Instagram Live a couple hours after Florida State fell at Wake Forest, 35-14, and dropped to 0-3 on the season, Hunter encouraged fans to not believe any rumors that he's wavering on his commitment.

"I'm staying with FSU," he said.

Hunter, who some believe could be the top wide receiver and the top defensive back in the country, has helped FSU's coaches recruit several other players in recent months.

The Seminoles currently have 18 commitments and the nation's No. 6-ranked class for 2022, and Hunter reaffirming his pledge can only help their chances of keeping that class together.

