No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter injured, but not as severe as initially feared

But with FSU fans and Hunter's supporters preparing for terrible news after the star defensive back/wide receiver posted a photo from an ambulance on social media, it turns out the injury might not be as bad as initially feared.

Travis Hunter , the nation's No. 1 overall prospect and the top commitment in Florida State's 2022 recruiting class, left his high school game with an ankle injury Friday night and was immediately taken from the field for medical evaluation.

Hunter's head coach at Collins Hill (Ga.) High, Lenny Gregory, told the Gwinnett Daily Post that the initial news is positive. The coach said Hunter will not require surgery.

"We don't think it's a season-ending thing," Gregory said. "We're praying for good news obviously and I think, from everything we're hearing, he's going to be just fine."

Collins Hill, which is ranked No. 1 in the state, went on to win Friday's game, 63-0, over Peachtree Ridge. The Eagles are 7-0 on the season.

According to his hometown newspaper, Hunter's injury occurred early in the game when he caught a lateral from quarterback Sam Horn. After cutting back to elude a defender, Hunter was smothered by several defenders and had to be helped off the field.

Hunter is rated the nation's No. 1 "athlete" by Rivals, but some analysts in the network believe he could be the best cornerback and best wide receiver in the country.

