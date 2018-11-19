Box score: No. 13 FSU 93, Canisius 61

Canisius won 21 games a season ago and went 15-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference before being upset in the conference tournament.



It's a solid college basketball team. With two talented guards who both have professional futures.

And Florida State beat them by 32 points on Monday night.

The No. 13 Seminoles got 51 points off their bench and completely wore down the visitors in the second half en route to a 93-61 win at the Tucker Center.

Mfiondu Kabengle led FSU with 18 points. Terance Mann and M.J. Walker each added 12, and freshman Devin Vassell scored 10 as Leonard Hamilton's team improved to 3-0 on the season with another impressive win.

"I thought we had great energy coming off the bench," Hamilton said. "I take my hat off to this team (Canisius). This was the hardest, toughest, 30-point victory I think I've ever been a part of."

That's not coach speak.

As suffocating as the Seminoles were all night on defense -- and they made Canisius work hard for every point -- they were still only up by six points with 14 minutes left in the game. The Golden Griffin made some incredibly difficult shots and got enough stops to continue to hang around and keep things interesting.

Until, finally, the Seminoles buried them for good.

FSU closed the game on a 27-7 run over the final seven minutes.

"They play so hard they make you uncomfortable," Canisius head coach Reggie Witherspoon said.



