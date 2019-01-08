Phil Cofer's message for his younger teammates in the locker room after the game on Saturday was simple: Move on.

It was a bad loss. Against a very good team. That's going to happen in the ACC. And now the job for the No. 13 Seminoles (12-2 overall, 0-1 in conference) is to bounce back from the 13-point loss at No. 1 Virginia.

That question will begin on Wednesday night at home against the Miami Hurricanes (8-6, 0-2).

"It's the ACC," Cofer said. "Nobody is going to go undefeated. It's going to be a dogfight no matter who you play. For me, I came into the locker room and basically told them that, saying we've got to move on.

"We've got two more good games that we've got to get. This one is in the past. We can't go back in the past and try to change it. So I just think we've got to learn from our mistakes."

There were plenty to learn from on Saturday.

Then again, it was also against Virginia, which typically forces a lot of teams to make a lot of mistakes.

Miami isn't as good as the Cavaliers, obviously, but the Hurricanes are still plenty capable - with the way they shoot from 3-point range - to pull off an upset on Wednesday night against the Seminoles.

They shoot 36 percent from 3 and have five players averaging in double-figures in points. They also have four players averaging over 30 minutes per game, so it's not a deep bench for the Hurricanes this season.

They're 0-2 in the league, but had leads on both N.C. State and Louisville before getting worn down in the second half of each.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton called them a "wounded tiger" and then joked it could be a "Category 4 hurricane" landing in Tallahassee on Wednesday night if the Seminoles didn't play well.

"That's the way it is with every freaking team in this league," Hamilton said. "That's the way this league is, man. You just don't know. ... This team is probably the best 3-point shooting team I've ever seen them have."

No matter the opponent, the Seminoles will need to be a different team than the one that got bulldozed off the court by Virginia.

They were just 16 of 27 from the free-throw line, including six misses in their first nine attempts, and committed 15 turnovers in a low-possession game.

To beat Virginia, you have to shoot well from the perimeter. Florida State was just 6 of 23 from 3-point range, so the Cavaliers wound up cruising past the Seminoles with relative ease.

But it was just one game in a long conference season. Hamilton has told his team repeatedly that there are going to be "highs and lows" in the ACC. That's just how life is in this league.



Saturday, for sure, was one of the lows. But there figure to be plenty of highs, too.

"I doubt any team this year will go undefeated," Hamilton said. "And the thing of it is, we've still got a lot of growth to do. ... That's why I tell my staff we feel fortunate to be where we are, and have won a number of games, while we've still got a lot of growth to do.

"You can not get excited when things are going good - we fight that, too. And you can't get down. We fight that, too. We spend as much time coaching their minds and spirits as we do their bodies."

Hamilton said both Terance Mann and Trent Forrest are nursing foot injuries that have kept them out of practice recently. M.J. Walker (knee injury and the flu) returned to the starting lineup against Virginia after missing a couple of games as well.

"But everyone is going through that," Hamilton said. "We've got to find a way to still get it done."