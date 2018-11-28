Never a doubt.

Well, that might not be entirely true. Florida State was down eight with under four minutes to go on Wednesday night. And it looked like the Seminoles were about to drop their second straight game of the season.

Then they stormed back. More accurately they locked down Purdue over the final 3:43, not allowing a single point as they closed the game on a 9-0 run to win 73-72 at the Civic Center.

"The last six or seven minutes I thought our defense picked up," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We were able to get some deflections and steals and we made some plays down the stretch to pull out a victory against a very good basketball team."

Trent Forrest hit the game-winner with 5.2 seconds left and then cemented the victory with a steal. It was his only basket of the second half. It was the second win in three games in which the Seminoles (6-1) stormed back in the final minutes to beat a ranked team - they knocked off LSU in overtime at the Advocare Invitational in Orlando.

M.J. Walker scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead the Seminoles. Forrest and Terance Mann both finished with nine points.

Purdue, which hit 7 of its first 8 3-pointers in the second half, was led by Carsen Edwards' 24 points. But the junior star was just 7 of 19 from the floor and 3 of 10 from 3. He also missed two critical free throws in the final minutes.

Ryan Cline was 7 of 11 from 3 in the game to finish with 21 points. He hit his first four 3-pointers of the half as the Boilermakers turned a 12-point halftime deficit into an eight-point lead.

It looked like the Seminoles were done after Evan Boudreaux's 3-point play with just under four minutes remaining. Purdue was up 8.

Purdue didn't score again.