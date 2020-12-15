Georgia Tech was on a 15-0 run. The Yellow Jackets had cut a 16-point Florida State lead to one in the span of three minutes. The Seminoles seemed to be reeling, completely out of sorts. That's when Scottie Barnes took over. The freshman phenom drove through the Georgia Tech defense for a dunk right before the shot-clock buzzer went off, then hit a turnaround jumper the next trip down court. And from there, the No. 15 Seminoles would cruise to a 74-61 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the Tucker Center. "He really wasn't tall, so I could get to my spot," Barnes said of the game-turning dunk. "I just went down there and rose up." "We needed a basket, and it showed a little bit about his courage," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "For him to seize the moment like that. ... But we got some good defensive stops." Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Box Score: No. 15 FSU 74, Georgia Tech 61 Barnes scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, while M.J. Walker added 14 (12 in the second half), Wyatt Wilkes had 11 (all in the first half) and Balsa Koprivica and Anthony Polite each scored 10. With the victory, the Seminoles improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-3 and 0-1. The Seminoles led for most of the game, and when Polite got a turnaround jumper to fall with 13 minutes remaining, they were up by 16 points and seemingly well on their way to victory. But Georgia Tech ripped off 15 straight points, scoring on seven straight possessions, to turn what looked like an easy win into a very uneasy situation. Barnes dunked, hit his jumper, made two free throws and then found Walker in the corner for an open 3-pointer to give the Seminoles some much-needed breathing room. "They were coming at us pretty hard," Barnes said of the Yellow Jackets. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We had to get stops, and we knew every offensive possession was important." ""He's a freak," Polite said of Barnes. "He sees the game very well. He sees openings. He's extremely long. He's able to make those plays."