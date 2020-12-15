Barnes steps up in second half, as FSU pulls away from Georgia Tech, 74-61
Georgia Tech was on a 15-0 run. The Yellow Jackets had cut a 16-point Florida State lead to one in the span of three minutes. The Seminoles seemed to be reeling, completely out of sorts.
That's when Scottie Barnes took over.
The freshman phenom drove through the Georgia Tech defense for a dunk right before the shot-clock buzzer went off, then hit a turnaround jumper the next trip down court. And from there, the No. 15 Seminoles would cruise to a 74-61 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the Tucker Center.
"He really wasn't tall, so I could get to my spot," Barnes said of the game-turning dunk. "I just went down there and rose up."
"We needed a basket, and it showed a little bit about his courage," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "For him to seize the moment like that. ... But we got some good defensive stops."
Box Score: No. 15 FSU 74, Georgia Tech 61
Barnes scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, while M.J. Walker added 14 (12 in the second half), Wyatt Wilkes had 11 (all in the first half) and Balsa Koprivica and Anthony Polite each scored 10.
With the victory, the Seminoles improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-3 and 0-1.
The Seminoles led for most of the game, and when Polite got a turnaround jumper to fall with 13 minutes remaining, they were up by 16 points and seemingly well on their way to victory.
But Georgia Tech ripped off 15 straight points, scoring on seven straight possessions, to turn what looked like an easy win into a very uneasy situation.
Barnes dunked, hit his jumper, made two free throws and then found Walker in the corner for an open 3-pointer to give the Seminoles some much-needed breathing room.
"They were coming at us pretty hard," Barnes said of the Yellow Jackets. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We had to get stops, and we knew every offensive possession was important."
""He's a freak," Polite said of Barnes. "He sees the game very well. He sees openings. He's extremely long. He's able to make those plays."
Both teams shot the ball very well in the first half, but Florida State turned up the heat defensively in the second period.
The Yellow Jackets shot 46.9 percent from the field before halftime, but only 34.5 percent in the second. They hit just 5 of 20 shots from 3-point range overall -- 25 percent.
The Seminoles shot over 50 percent in both halves and were particularly effective from 3-point range, where they went 8-for-17 (47.1 percent) for the game. Wilkes connected on all three of his attempts from long range, and Polite and Walker each went 2-for-4.
"This is a very important victory for us," Hamilton said. "The last couple of years, we've lost our first ACC game. ... We're still learning and growing, not as smooth as we need to be. Not making great decisions, especially early in the game.
"But at this time of year, we'll take (the win)."
Florida State returns to action Saturday against visiting UCF (9 p.m., ACC Network).
