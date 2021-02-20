Pitt's Petersen Events Center has been a house of horrors for the Florida State men's basketball team in recent years. So even though this wasn't the prettiest of victories, no one in the Seminoles' camp will even think about complaining.

The 16th-ranked 'Noles overcame an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from 3-point range Saturday afternoon to muscle their way to a 79-72 victory. It snapped FSU's four-game losing streak at Pitt.

With the win, the 'Noles improve to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 9-9 and 5-8.

