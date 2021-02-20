Pitt's Petersen Events Center has been a house of horrors for the Florida State men's basketball team in recent years. So even though this wasn't the prettiest of victories, no one in the Seminoles' camp will even think about complaining. The 16th-ranked 'Noles overcame an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from 3-point range Saturday afternoon to muscle their way to a 79-72 victory. It snapped FSU's four-game losing streak at Pitt. With the win, the 'Noles improve to 13-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 9-9 and 5-8. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Box Score: No. 16 FSU 79, Pitt 72 The Seminoles led for nearly the entire game, but they had a difficult time getting any separation for the pesky Panthers, who were led once again by star forward Justin Champagnie. The ACC's leading scorer and rebounder led all players with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. "It was a hard-fought game for us," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "That's why I feel so good about [winning] this game. ... We could never get any separation. That just shows how determined we were." Florida State was led by RaiQuan Gray with 16 points and eight rebounds, Malik Osborne and RayQuan Evans with 12 points apiece, and Scottie Barnes with 11. Osborne also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.