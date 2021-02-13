FSU hasn't lost at home to a conference opponent since January 2019. That's the second-longest streak in conference history; Duke holds the record at 26 consecutive home wins.

The win, which came after FSU was paused for nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, extended the Seminoles' home win streak against ACC opponents to 23 games.

Thanks to a buzzer-beating shot in regulation from Scottie Barnes and a career-best performance from RaiQuan Gray, the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles rallied Saturday afternoon for a 92-85 overtime victory against Wake Forest.

Box Score: No. 17 FSU 92, Wake Forest 85

FSU also has won 11 straight overtime games, which ties an NCAA record.

"Our coaches do a great job of preparing us for situations like that," Gray said.

With the win, Florida State improves to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC; Wake Forest falls to 6-9 and 3-9.

Gray led the Seminoles with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and FSU also got at least 12 points from four other players -- M.J. Walker scored 14, Scottie Barnes added 13, and Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne each had 12.

The Seminoles played without starting center Balsa Koprivica, who sustained a minor ankle injury during pregame warmups. With Koprivica sidelined and post players Malik Osborne and Tanor Ngom each battling early foul trouble, Gray's performance was essential.

"He was our big guy," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He stepped up tonight and gave us a major contribution with 12 rebounds and 24 points. Hit his free throws -- 10-for-11 at the free-throw line -- and he and M.J. are two of our more experienced players. We needed their exceptional leadership [today] in order to win."

In the days leading up to Saturday's game, Hamilton expressed concern about Wake Forest's 3-point shooting. And it ended up being a bigger problem than even he might have imagined.

The Demon Deacons connected on 13 of 27 shots from long range, including 7 of 8 from senior Jonah Antonio, to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half and actually take a three-point lead late in regulation.

"We got a little bit of separation there at the beginning of the second half ... they just went crazy knocking down 3s," Hamilton said. "They've had several games where they've hit -- I think one game they hit 15, and they've had several guys that have gone for seven or eight 3s in games -- so we knew they would be a real good shooting team, and they didn't disappoint us from that standpoint."

But with five seconds remaining and FSU trailing by two, Barnes took the ball the length of the court and scored on a reverse layup just before time expired to send the game to overtime.