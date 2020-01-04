For the second time this season, the Florida State men's basketball team has knocked off a top-10 opponent on its home court.

And just like they did at then-No. 6 Florida in November, the Seminoles did it in dominating fashion.

Led by balanced scoring and suffocating defense, the No. 18 Seminoles blew out No. 7 Louisville on Saturday inside the KFC Yum! Center, 78-65. FSU was led by junior guard M.J. Walker with 25 points, Trent Forrest with 18 and Devin Vassell with 14.

With the win, FSU improves to 13-2 on the season, while Louisville falls to 11-3.

Just last month, Louisville was ranked No. 1 in the country.

