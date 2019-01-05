Box Score: No. 2 Virginia 65, No. 9 FSU 52

It was expected to be one of the most compelling games of the early ACC schedule.

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers hosting the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles. A stifling UVa defense against a high-flying FSU offense.

Unfortunately for Leonard Hamilton's club, the drama never materialized. Virginia opened up a close game midway through the first half Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., and was never really threatened by the Seminoles.

UVa led by 19 points at halftime and cruised to a 65-52 victory -- with the final margin looking respectable because FSU finished the game on a 16-0 run.

The Cavaliers improved to 13-0, 1-0 in the ACC, while the 'Noles fell to 12-2, 0-1.

Virginia was led by star guard Kyle Guy, who scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 21 for the game. Braxton Key also had 20 for the Cavs.

Florida State, meanwhile, struggled mightily against the Cavs' pack-line defense. The Seminoles connected on just 3 of 12 shots from 3-point range and 8 of 15 from the free-throw line before halftime, and the second half didn't go much better.

For the game, FSU shot 34 percent from the field, 26 percent from 3 and only 59 percent fro the free-throw line. The Seminoles entered the game averaging over 80 points per game but finished with about 30 less than their usual output.

Florida State also was plagued early by foul trouble, as senior Terance Mann was limited to just three minutes in the first half. He went scoreless for the game, and senior Phil Cofer led the team with nine points.

FSU returns to action Wednesday night against visiting Miami.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more coverage.

----------------

Chat about the game with other die-hard FSU fans on the Seminole Hoops Message Board.



