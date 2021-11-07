No. 2 FSU soccer team knocks off No. 1 Virginia for ACC championship

This is also the second straight season that FSU won the ACC championship by defeating the No. 1 team in the country.

The Seminoles won their eighth ACC championship in the last 11 seasons with their ninth shutout of the year. The Garnet and Gold have won the ACC title each of the last eight times they have played in the tourney finals.

Clara Robbins was named ACC Tournament MVP for the second straight year, and she was joined by Maria Alagoa, Emily Madril, Lauren Flynn and Cristina Roque on the All-Tournament Team.

The Seminoles threatened early in the sixth minute after some nice passing by Beata Olsson and Jody Brown. Olsson received the ball in the middle of the field and sent a nice pass between a pair of Virginia defenders to hit Brown in stride. Brown’s cross back to Olsson was intercepted by the Virginia keeper.

UVA retaliated quickly, getting off the first shot of the game in the seventh minute, but Cristina Roque was able to get in front of the ball after a nasty hop. Two minutes later, Virginia’s Haley Hopkins had another look but it would go off the left post.

The Seminoles took the lead in the 10th minute off a perfect shot by Clara Robbins, for her sixth goal of the season. She intercepted the ball off a Virginia throw-in and turned around and fired an absolute rocket from over 30 yards out into the top of the net over the outstretched arm of Virginia’s goalkeeper. It is the second straight season that Robbins has scored a goal in the ACC championship game as she scored two last season against No. 1 North Carolina on her way to being named ACC Tournament MVP.

Virginia was more aggressive in the second half as the Cavaliers were able to come away with eight shots compared to their three in the first half. The Seminoles’ defense remained stout, as they held Virginia off the scoreboard with great defensive play and a pair of fantastic saves by Roque. With FSU’s shutout victory, they held Virginia scoreless for just the second time all season.

Florida State now waits until Monday at 4:30 p.m. to see who it will play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

