No. 2 FSU Softball stunned in NCAA Regional; brilliant season ends early

The Florida State softball team, which seemed to have all the answers for virtually the entire season, finally came up empty in crucial situations Sunday.

And it happened at the worst possible time.

After cruising through the regular season with just five losses and then winning the ACC Tournament, FSU earned the No. 2 national seed and cruised through the first two games of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with run-rule victories.

That miraculous run came crashing down in a pair of stunning losses to Mississippi State.

FSU got shut out in the first game, 5-0, then led early in the second before the Bulldogs pulled ahead for a 4-3 win.

