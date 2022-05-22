No. 2 FSU Softball stunned in NCAA Regional; brilliant season ends early
The Florida State softball team, which seemed to have all the answers for virtually the entire season, finally came up empty in crucial situations Sunday.
And it happened at the worst possible time.
After cruising through the regular season with just five losses and then winning the ACC Tournament, FSU earned the No. 2 national seed and cruised through the first two games of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional with run-rule victories.
That miraculous run came crashing down in a pair of stunning losses to Mississippi State.
FSU got shut out in the first game, 5-0, then led early in the second before the Bulldogs pulled ahead for a 4-3 win.
It was a stunning run for Mississippi State (37-25), which lost its first game in the tournament to USF before winning four straight elimination games. The Bulldogs will move on to the Super Regional round, while FSU (54-7) sees its season end in a regional for the first time since 2012.
Mississippi State won with a pair of complete-game pitching performances. First, Aspen Wesley held the Seminoles to just two hits in the shutout victory. Then, Annie Willis went the distance in the nightcap.
FSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game when senior Sydney Sherrill blasted a two-run homer in the first inning. Then the Seminoles led 3-1 into the fifth, when the Bulldogs staged a three-run rally off of starter Danielle Watson and reliever Kathryn Sandercock.
Sandercock, who started the first game, took the losses in both games to fall to 30-3 on the year. She was 30-1 entering Sunday's competition.
FSU out-hit Mississippi State in the nightcap 10-6 but stranded nine runners on base.
