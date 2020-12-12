After a frightening scene that saw Florida star forward Keyontae Johnson collapse while coming onto the court from a timeout and be taken to a local hospital, the Florida State men's basketball team put together an impressive team performance Saturday and rolled to a 83-71 victory over the Gators.

Johnson, who was the preseason SEC Player of the Year, opened the game with five early points as the Gators jumped out to an early 11-3 lead. But with just over 16 minutes remaining in the first half, Johnson fell to the court and appeared to struggle to regain consciousness.

He was wheeled off the court on a stretcher, and ESPN's television crew later reported that Johnson was in critical but stable condition.

"I did not see what happened," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "It had a really dramatic effect on my team. ... Matter of fact, several of my players were crying. ... A couple of them were emotional to the point that I wasn't real sure how effective they would be throughout the game."

Hamilton said he left it up to Florida head coach Mike White if the Gators wanted to continue playing. The visitors elected to stay on the court, and so they resumed the game after a delay of several minutes.

"What I told our guys we just need to pray for him and hope that everything works out all right," Hamilton said. "Immediately we had several players get on their knees and were praying that our opponent would recover."

