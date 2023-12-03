It's not the game anyone expected or wanted to see Florida State in, but the Seminoles are still playing in their first New Year's Six bowl since 2016.

No 5 FSU (13-0) will be taking on No. 6 Georgia (12-1), winners of the last two national titles, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The game will be a matchup of the top two teams that were left out of the College Football Playoff and two teams that were in playoff position in the CFP rankings until this week's game.

It'll be the first matchup between FSU and Georgia since 2003 in the Sugar Bowl, a game Georgia won 26-13. UGA leads the all-time series over FSU 6-4 with one tie.

The Seminoles last played in the Orange Bowl in 2016, beating Michigan 33-32 on a last-minute touchdown catch by Nyqwan Murray.

The lingering question that will be answered in the coming weeks and could have a significant impact on the result is which NFL-bound players will opt out of the game due to the relatively low stakes compared to what FSU and Georgia thought they would be playing for entering the weekend.

There will be an Orange Bowl media teleconference with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and UGA head coach Kirby Smart at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Quotes from that call will be added to this story after its conclusion.

