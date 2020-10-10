On a night when redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis kept the Seminoles within striking distance for much of the game with an impressive performance rushing and passing, the Seminoles' defense was no match for Notre Dame's balanced offense, and the No. 5 Fighting Irish rolled Saturday to a 42-26 victory.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Florida State apparently has found its answer at quarterback. The Seminoles' defense, however, seems to have nothing but questions.

Box Score: No. 5 Notre Dame 42, FSU 26

Notre Dame scored touchdowns on five of its eight drives in the first half, and the Irish would go on to rack up more than 550 yards of offense. And that was after a relatively quiet second half.

Travis, meanwhile, shined in his first starting assignment. Facing against a Notre Dame defense that is thought to be one of the best in college football, he rushed for 96 yards on 19 carries and completed 13 of 24 passes for 204 yards.

Travis rushed for one touchdown, passed for another and threw his only interception midway through the fourth quarter.

As a team, Florida State finished with 411 yards of total offense, and receiver Tamorrion Terry had his best game of the season catching nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Irish dominated from the start offensively, scoring 35 points and racking up 365 yards of total offense in the first two quarters -- 240 of those yards came on the ground.

One of the few things FSU's defense did well in the first three games of the season was avoid giving up big plays, but that trend came crashing down on Saturday. Notre Dame scored first-half touchdowns on runs of 45 and 46 yards, and they had another 65-yard run that set up a touchdown.

